Test Techniques for Flight Control Systems of Large Transport Aircrafts
1st Edition
Description
Flight control systems have become more complex and play an increasingly important role in ensuring the success of aircraft development. As one of the most important systems of large transport aircraft, the flight control system is vital to safety, function, and performance. The key to successful aircraft design is to conduct scientific, rational, standardized and comprehensive testing. Test Techniques for Flight Control System of Large Transport Aircraft offers theory and practice of flight control system tests. It is a systematic and practical guide, and provides insight to engineers in flight control, particularly those working on system integration and test validation. Ten chapters cover, an introduction to flight control system tests; equipment tests and validation; software tests and validation; flight control law and flying qualities evaluation; tests of flight control subsystem; integration and validation based on the ‘iron bird’; ground-based test; flight-tests; airworthiness tests and validation; and finally, the current status and prospects for flight control tests and evaluation.
Key Features
- Presents flight control system integration tests and validation for large transport aircraft
- Includes the most advanced methods and technologies available
- Details the latest research and its applications
- Offers theoretical and practical guidance that engineers can use
- Considers the state-of-the-art and looks to the future of flight control system tests
Readership
Aerospace system engineers, design engineers, test engineers, and project development team members in aerospace and aircraft programs; postgraduate students and researchers in aerospace, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering; systems scientists; organizational development specialists; business administrators and leaders in aerospace
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Generals
The current status and evolution direction for flight control system's test
The character and evaluation management for flight control system test
The requirement definition for flight control system test
The engineering practice for flight control system test
The flight control system test and validation of large transport aircraft
Chapter 2: Equipment test and validation for flight control system
Generals
The performance and function test
Intension and rigidity test
The Power character test
Insulated electricity character test
Mechanism condition character test
Environment test
Electromagnetism protection test
Reliability test
Durability test
Testability validation
Test articles selection and sequence for airborne equipment validation
Organizing and implementation for airborne equipment validation
Chapter 3: Software test and validation for flight control system
Generals
Software testing
Model-based design and test
Full life sustain environment for software
Testing method for software's security and reliability
Chapter 4: Flight control law and flying qualities evaluating
Generals
Phase division and test objective
Design requirement of engineering simulator
The test content and method
The test data collection, processing and evaluating method
The management for flight control law and flight quality evaluating test
Chapter 5: Tests of flight control subsystem
Generals
The cockpit control subsystem integration test
The flight by wire subsystem integration test
The high lift control subsystem integration test
The automatic flight control subsystem integration test
The mechanic backup control subsystem integration test
Chapter 6: Integration and validation based on the ‘iron bird’
Generals
The testing environment and sustain facilities
Debugging and preparing for flight control system's integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Cockpit control device integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Mechanic backup control subsystem integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Flight by wire subsystem integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
High lift control subsystem integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Automatic flight control subsystem integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Flight control system integration test and validation based on the ‘iron bird’
Pilot-in-loop test based on the ‘iron bird’
Evaluating method for flight control system integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
The management for flight control system integration test based on the ‘iron bird’
Chapter 7: Onboard-ground aircraft test of flight control system
Generals
The flight control system integration test on airplane
The structure model interaction test
The electromagnetism compatibility test on airplane
Chapter 8: Flight-test of flight control system
Generals
The requirement of flight control system flight-tests
A general outline for flight control system flight-test
The test system for flight control system flight-test
The test data collection、processing and evaluating method for flight control system flight-test
The management for flight control system flight-test
Chapter 9: Airworthiness test and validation for flight control system
Generals
The certification requirement for airworthiness validation
The technology requirement for airworthing validation
Chapter 10: Current status and prospects for flight control system test and validation
The flight control system of active control aircraft and control configure vehicle
The flight control system of the aircraft with generalized control surface
The application of modern control theory and non-linearity control theory
The framework of aircraft integration control system
The framework of the flight control system based on distributed network
Flight by light control system and Flight by Wi-Fi control system
The flight control system of more electric/all-electric aircraft
The application of the simulation equipment
From single system to fusion system
Information fusion and rapid process has been essential test conditions of modern flight control system
Synchronizing the design process and test process
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229903
About the Author
Yakui Gao
Yakui Gao is professor at the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) First Aircraft Institute (FAI) in China. He is a special technical expert, and deputy chief designer. He is a member of the National Defence and Aviation Key Laboratory committee for integrated design of flight control systems and special sensing technology for condition monitoring, a distinguished research fellow at Shanghai Jiao Tong University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a PhD supervisor at Northwestern Polytechnic University in China. He has published over 60 papers and books, and has accumulated more than 30 years of research experience in flight control systems and system simulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior technical expert of AVIC, and Director of the Writing Committee of Aircraft Design and Research Institute of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China.
Gang An
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director of the Writing Committee of Aircraft Design and Research Institute of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China.
Chaoyou Zhi
Deputy Director of the Writing Committee of Aircraft Design and Research Institute of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director of the Writing Committee of Aircraft Design and Research Institute of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China.
