Test File to Accompany Essentials of Psychology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123568779, 9781483264394

Test File to Accompany Essentials of Psychology

2nd Edition

Authors: Sarah Rundle
eBook ISBN: 9781483264394
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264394

About the Author

Sarah Rundle

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.