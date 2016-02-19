Test Design: Developments in Psychology and Psychometrics is a collection of papers that deals with the diverse developments contributing to the psychometrics of test design. Part I is a review of test design including practices being used in test development. Part II deals with design variables from a psychological theory that includes implications of verbal comprehension theories in the role of intelligence and the effects of these implications on goals, design, scoring, and validation of tests. Part III discusses the latent trait models for test design that have numerous advantages in problems involving item banking, test equating, and computerized adaptive testing. One paper explains the use of the linear exponential model for psychometric models in speed test construction. The book discusses the traditional psychometric; the Hunt, Frost, and Lunnerbog theory; and the single-latency distribution model. Part IV examines test designs from the perspective of test developments in the future integrating technology, cognitive science, and psychometric theories. Psychologists, psychometricians, educators, and researchers in the field of human development studies will value this book.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Introduction to Test Design

1. Introduction to the Problem of Test Design

Introduction

Desiderata for Test Design

Current Practices in Test Development

Current Issues in Testing and Test Design

Organization of the Book

References

II. Design Variables from Psychological Theory

2. The Representation and Processing of Information in Real-Time Verbal Comprehension

Introduction

Alternative Approaches to Analyzing Verbal Comprehension

Theory of Representation and Information Processing

Implications for Test Design and Analysis

Conclusion

References

3. Analyses of Spatial Aptitude and Expertise

Introduction

Spatial Aptitude Analysis

Analysis of a Spatial Visualization Task

Engineering Design and Graphics

Conclusions and Future Directions

References

4. Theoretically Based Psychometric Measures of Inductive Reasoning

Introduction

Describing and Generating Letter Series

Two Theories of Letter Series Continuation

Experimental Tests of Theories of Letter Series Continuation

Five Conclusions

Two Theoretically Derived Psychometric Measures of Inductive Reasoning

Summary

Appendix

References

5. Cognitive Analyses of Tests: Implications for Redesign Richard

Introduction

Basic Examples

Recent Advances

Conclusion

References

III. Latent Trait Models for Test Design

6. The Assessment of Learning Effects with Linear Logistic Test Models

Introduction

The Linear Logistic Test Model

Four Logistic Models of Learning between Tests

Learning and the Validity of Logistic Test Models

References

7. Multicomponent Latent Trait Models for Test Design

Introduction

Test Design and Construct Validity

Component Latent Trait Models

Conclusion

References

8. Psychometric Models for Speed-Test Construction: The Linear Exponential Model

Speed in Psychological Research

The Model

Simplification and Generalization of the Model: Monotone Probabilistic Additive Conjoint Measurement Structure (MPAM)

Appendix I

Appendix II

References

9. A Latent Trait Model for Items with Response Dependencies: Implications for Test Construction and Analysis

Introduction

The Rating Mechanism and Associated Models

An Elaboration of the Dispersion Location Model

Two Contexts for the Application of the DLIM(DLM of Items)

The DLIM and Dependence among Responses

The Illustrative Data Sets

Discussion and Implications for Test

Construction

Acknowledgments

References

Iv. Test Design from the Test Development Perspective

10. Speculations on the Future of Test Design

Introduction

Technology and Test Design

Cognitive Science and Psychometrics

Concluding Comments

References

Author Index

Subject Index

