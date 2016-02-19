Test Design
1st Edition
Developments in Psychology and Psychometrics
Test Design: Developments in Psychology and Psychometrics is a collection of papers that deals with the diverse developments contributing to the psychometrics of test design. Part I is a review of test design including practices being used in test development. Part II deals with design variables from a psychological theory that includes implications of verbal comprehension theories in the role of intelligence and the effects of these implications on goals, design, scoring, and validation of tests. Part III discusses the latent trait models for test design that have numerous advantages in problems involving item banking, test equating, and computerized adaptive testing. One paper explains the use of the linear exponential model for psychometric models in speed test construction. The book discusses the traditional psychometric; the Hunt, Frost, and Lunnerbog theory; and the single-latency distribution model. Part IV examines test designs from the perspective of test developments in the future integrating technology, cognitive science, and psychometric theories. Psychologists, psychometricians, educators, and researchers in the field of human development studies will value this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Introduction to Test Design
1. Introduction to the Problem of Test Design
Introduction
Desiderata for Test Design
Current Practices in Test Development
Current Issues in Testing and Test Design
Organization of the Book
References
II. Design Variables from Psychological Theory
2. The Representation and Processing of Information in Real-Time Verbal Comprehension
Introduction
Alternative Approaches to Analyzing Verbal Comprehension
Theory of Representation and Information Processing
Implications for Test Design and Analysis
Conclusion
References
3. Analyses of Spatial Aptitude and Expertise
Introduction
Spatial Aptitude Analysis
Analysis of a Spatial Visualization Task
Engineering Design and Graphics
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
4. Theoretically Based Psychometric Measures of Inductive Reasoning
Introduction
Describing and Generating Letter Series
Two Theories of Letter Series Continuation
Experimental Tests of Theories of Letter Series Continuation
Five Conclusions
Two Theoretically Derived Psychometric Measures of Inductive Reasoning
Summary
Appendix
References
5. Cognitive Analyses of Tests: Implications for Redesign Richard
Introduction
Basic Examples
Recent Advances
Conclusion
References
III. Latent Trait Models for Test Design
6. The Assessment of Learning Effects with Linear Logistic Test Models
Introduction
The Linear Logistic Test Model
Four Logistic Models of Learning between Tests
Learning and the Validity of Logistic Test Models
References
7. Multicomponent Latent Trait Models for Test Design
Introduction
Test Design and Construct Validity
Component Latent Trait Models
Conclusion
References
8. Psychometric Models for Speed-Test Construction: The Linear Exponential Model
Speed in Psychological Research
The Model
Simplification and Generalization of the Model: Monotone Probabilistic Additive Conjoint Measurement Structure (MPAM)
Appendix I
Appendix II
References
9. A Latent Trait Model for Items with Response Dependencies: Implications for Test Construction and Analysis
Introduction
The Rating Mechanism and Associated Models
An Elaboration of the Dispersion Location Model
Two Contexts for the Application of the DLIM(DLM of Items)
The DLIM and Dependence among Responses
The Illustrative Data Sets
Discussion and Implications for Test
Construction
Acknowledgments
References
Iv. Test Design from the Test Development Perspective
10. Speculations on the Future of Test Design
Introduction
Technology and Test Design
Cognitive Science and Psychometrics
Concluding Comments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
