Test Booklet for Essentials of Psychology - 1st Edition

Test Booklet for Essentials of Psychology

1st Edition

Houston/Bee/Hatfield/Rimm

Authors: Victor Benassi Martin Lobdell
eBook ISBN: 9781483264479
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 264
Description

Test Booklet for Essentials of Psychology contains approximately 1500 multiple-choice questions that test mastery of the concepts and information presented in the 14 chapters and statistics appendix of Essentials of Psychology. The topics covered in these chapters include the following: the definition of psychology; the psychological basis of behavior; sensation and perception; learning, memory, and cognition; motivation and emotion; development over the life span; personality theory; and abnormal psychology.

In each chapter, questions are arranged in the order in which the concepts are presented. The correct answer to each question is indicated by an asterisk. A text-page reference enables instructors to cross-check from the text and to prepare tests and examinations on material that students have read.

Table of Contents


To the Instructor

1 What Is Psychology

2 The Physiological Basis of Behavior

3 Sensation and Perception

4 Learning

5 Memory

6 Cognition

7 Motivation

8 Emotion

9 Development over the Life Span

10 Personality Theory

11 Assessing Personality and Behavior

12 Abnormal Psychology

13 Treating Psychological Problems

14 Social Behavior

Statistics Appendix


