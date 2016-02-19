Test Bank to Accompany Computers Data and Processing

Test Bank to Accompany Computers and Data Processing provides a variety of questions from which instructors can easily custom tailor exams appropriate for their particular courses. This book contains over 4000 short-answer questions that span the full range of topics for introductory computing course.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 19 chapters. This text provides a very large number of questions so that instructors can produce different exam testing essentially the same topics in succeeding semesters. Three types of questions are included in this book, including multiple choices, true/false, and fill-in-the-blanks. The answers are provided side-by-side with the questions so that instructors can easily locate questions that are unambiguous and appropriate in the context of their courses.This book covers a variety of topics, including evolution of computers, computer processor, input, output, software, programming languages, and data communications.

This book is a valuable resource for students and instructors in introductory computing course.