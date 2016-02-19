Test Bank to Accompany Computers Data and Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122090233, 9781483264318

Test Bank to Accompany Computers Data and Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Harvey M. Deitel Barbara Deitel
eBook ISBN: 9781483264318
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 452
Description

Test Bank to Accompany Computers and Data Processing provides a variety of questions from which instructors can easily custom tailor exams appropriate for their particular courses. This book contains over 4000 short-answer questions that span the full range of topics for introductory computing course.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 19 chapters. This text provides a very large number of questions so that instructors can produce different exam testing essentially the same topics in succeeding semesters. Three types of questions are included in this book, including multiple choices, true/false, and fill-in-the-blanks. The answers are provided side-by-side with the questions so that instructors can easily locate questions that are unambiguous and appropriate in the context of their courses.This book covers a variety of topics, including evolution of computers, computer processor, input, output, software, programming languages, and data communications.

This book is a valuable resource for students and instructors in introductory computing course.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Part One: Introduction

1. The Information Revolution

2. The Evolution of Computers

Part Two: Hardware

3. The Processor

4. Input: Gateway to the Computer

5. Output: Getting Results from the Computer

6. Secondary Storage

7. Data Communications

Part Three: Software

8. Structured Programming

9. Programming Languages

10. Structured Systems Analysis and Design; Systems Acquisition

11. Database Management Systems, Management Information Systems, Decision Support Systems

12. Operating Systems

Part Four: Computers in Business

13. Personal Computing

14. Office Automation

15. Electronic Funds Transfer Systems, Security, Privacy, and Computer Crime

Part Five: Computers in Society

16. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

17. Computers and Medicine

18. Computers and the Handicapped

19. Computers and Transportation

Harvey M. Deitel

Barbara Deitel

