Test Bank to Accompany Computers Data and Processing
1st Edition
Test Bank to Accompany Computers and Data Processing provides a variety of questions from which instructors can easily custom tailor exams appropriate for their particular courses. This book contains over 4000 short-answer questions that span the full range of topics for introductory computing course.
This book is organized into five parts encompassing 19 chapters. This text provides a very large number of questions so that instructors can produce different exam testing essentially the same topics in succeeding semesters. Three types of questions are included in this book, including multiple choices, true/false, and fill-in-the-blanks. The answers are provided side-by-side with the questions so that instructors can easily locate questions that are unambiguous and appropriate in the context of their courses.This book covers a variety of topics, including evolution of computers, computer processor, input, output, software, programming languages, and data communications.
This book is a valuable resource for students and instructors in introductory computing course.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: Introduction
1. The Information Revolution
2. The Evolution of Computers
Part Two: Hardware
3. The Processor
4. Input: Gateway to the Computer
5. Output: Getting Results from the Computer
6. Secondary Storage
7. Data Communications
Part Three: Software
8. Structured Programming
9. Programming Languages
10. Structured Systems Analysis and Design; Systems Acquisition
11. Database Management Systems, Management Information Systems, Decision Support Systems
12. Operating Systems
Part Four: Computers in Business
13. Personal Computing
14. Office Automation
15. Electronic Funds Transfer Systems, Security, Privacy, and Computer Crime
Part Five: Computers in Society
16. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
17. Computers and Medicine
18. Computers and the Handicapped
19. Computers and Transportation
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264318