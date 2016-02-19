Test Bank for Introductory Economics and Introductory Macroeconomics and Introductory Microeconomics is an instructor's aid in developing examinations for students to test their comprehension, recall, and ability to analyze and interpret the basic concepts discussed in "Introductory Economics," "Introductory Macroeconomics," and "Introductory Microeconomics." With more than 2,000 five-response, multiple-choice questions, the "Test Bank" reflects the structures of the texts. The questions cover macroeconomic problems, supply and demand, the problem of unemployment, inflation, and measuring economic activity. Other questions cover aggregate demand, aggregate supply and the economy, fiscal problems, money and banking, as well as money, credit and the economy. Some questions deal with monetarist theory, international trade, the foreign exchange market, international economics. Some interesting response choices concern the problems of the dollar, goals, trade-offs, scarcity and choice, specialization, the micro side of demand and supply. Other questions deal with markets at work, consumer choice, production and costs, producer choice (monopoly), producers in competitive markets, capital, and natural resource market. Professors and lecturers of economics and business courses will find the "Test Bank" very useful. Students of economics, whether they are economics majors are just taking the subject as a requirement in another course, will also benefit from it.