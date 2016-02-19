Test Bank for Introductory Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127195674, 9781483257716

Test Bank for Introductory Economics

1st Edition

And Introductory Macroeconomics and Introductory Microeconomics

Authors: John G. Marcis Michael Veseth
eBook ISBN: 9781483257716
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 288
Test Bank for Introductory Economics and Introductory Macroeconomics and Introductory Microeconomics is an instructor's aid in developing examinations for students to test their comprehension, recall, and ability to analyze and interpret the basic concepts discussed in "Introductory Economics," "Introductory Macroeconomics," and "Introductory Microeconomics." With more than 2,000 five-response, multiple-choice questions, the "Test Bank" reflects the structures of the texts. The questions cover macroeconomic problems, supply and demand, the problem of unemployment, inflation, and measuring economic activity. Other questions cover aggregate demand, aggregate supply and the economy, fiscal problems, money and banking, as well as money, credit and the economy. Some questions deal with monetarist theory, international trade, the foreign exchange market, international economics. Some interesting response choices concern the problems of the dollar, goals, trade-offs, scarcity and choice, specialization, the micro side of demand and supply. Other questions deal with markets at work, consumer choice, production and costs, producer choice (monopoly), producers in competitive markets, capital, and natural resource market. Professors and lecturers of economics and business courses will find the "Test Bank" very useful. Students of economics, whether they are economics majors are just taking the subject as a requirement in another course, will also benefit from it.

Introduction

Chapter Conversion Table

1 Macroeconomic Problems

2 Supply and Demand

3 The Problem of Unemployment

4 Understanding Inflation

5 Measuring Economic Activity

6 Aggregate Demand

7 Aggregate Supply and the Economy

8 Fiscal Policy

9 Money and Banking

10 Money, Credit, and the Economy

11 Monetary Versus Fiscal Policy

12 The Monetarists

13 International Trade

14 The Foreign Exchange Market

15 International Economics

16 Problems, Goals, and Trade-Offs

17 Scarcity and Choice

18 Specialization and Exchange

19 Demand and Supply: The Micro Side

20 Markets at Work

21 Consumer Choice

22 Production and Cost

23 Producer Choice: Monopoly

24 Producers in Competitive Markets

25 Imperfect Competition

26 Labor Markets

27 Capital and Natural Resource Markets

28 Energy Markets

29 Free Market Choice

30 Market Failures: Externalities

31 Market Failures: Monopolies

32 Scarcity and Choice: The Poverty Problem

John G. Marcis

Michael Veseth

