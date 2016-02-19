Test Bank for Introductory Economics
1st Edition
And Introductory Macroeconomics and Introductory Microeconomics
Test Bank for Introductory Economics and Introductory Macroeconomics and Introductory Microeconomics is an instructor's aid in developing examinations for students to test their comprehension, recall, and ability to analyze and interpret the basic concepts discussed in "Introductory Economics," "Introductory Macroeconomics," and "Introductory Microeconomics." With more than 2,000 five-response, multiple-choice questions, the "Test Bank" reflects the structures of the texts. The questions cover macroeconomic problems, supply and demand, the problem of unemployment, inflation, and measuring economic activity. Other questions cover aggregate demand, aggregate supply and the economy, fiscal problems, money and banking, as well as money, credit and the economy. Some questions deal with monetarist theory, international trade, the foreign exchange market, international economics. Some interesting response choices concern the problems of the dollar, goals, trade-offs, scarcity and choice, specialization, the micro side of demand and supply. Other questions deal with markets at work, consumer choice, production and costs, producer choice (monopoly), producers in competitive markets, capital, and natural resource market. Professors and lecturers of economics and business courses will find the "Test Bank" very useful. Students of economics, whether they are economics majors are just taking the subject as a requirement in another course, will also benefit from it.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter Conversion Table
1 Macroeconomic Problems
2 Supply and Demand
3 The Problem of Unemployment
4 Understanding Inflation
5 Measuring Economic Activity
6 Aggregate Demand
7 Aggregate Supply and the Economy
8 Fiscal Policy
9 Money and Banking
10 Money, Credit, and the Economy
11 Monetary Versus Fiscal Policy
12 The Monetarists
13 International Trade
14 The Foreign Exchange Market
15 International Economics
16 Problems, Goals, and Trade-Offs
17 Scarcity and Choice
18 Specialization and Exchange
19 Demand and Supply: The Micro Side
20 Markets at Work
21 Consumer Choice
22 Production and Cost
23 Producer Choice: Monopoly
24 Producers in Competitive Markets
25 Imperfect Competition
26 Labor Markets
27 Capital and Natural Resource Markets
28 Energy Markets
29 Free Market Choice
30 Market Failures: Externalities
31 Market Failures: Monopolies
32 Scarcity and Choice: The Poverty Problem
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257716