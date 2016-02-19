Test Bank for College Algebra
2nd Edition
Authors: Bernard Kolman Arnold Shapiro Michael L. Levitan
eBook ISBN: 9781483277066
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 184
Description
Test Bank for College Algebra, Second Edition is a supplementary material for the text, College Algebra, Second Edition. The book is intended for use by mathematics teachers.
The book contains standard tests for each chapter in the textbook. Each set of test aims to evaluate the level of understanding the student has achieved during the course. The answers for each chapter test and the final exam are found at the end of the book.
Mathematics teachers teaching college algebra will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter Tests
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Cumulative Tests
Chapters 1-3
Chapter Tests
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Cumulative Tests
Chapters 4-6
Chapter Tests
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Cumulative Tests
Chapters 7-9
Final Exam
Answers
About the Author
Bernard Kolman
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University
Arnold Shapiro
Michael L. Levitan
