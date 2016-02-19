Test Bank for College Algebra - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124178991, 9781483277066

Test Bank for College Algebra

2nd Edition

Authors: Bernard Kolman Arnold Shapiro Michael L. Levitan
eBook ISBN: 9781483277066
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 184
Description

Test Bank for College Algebra, Second Edition is a supplementary material for the text, College Algebra, Second Edition. The book is intended for use by mathematics teachers.

The book contains standard tests for each chapter in the textbook. Each set of test aims to evaluate the level of understanding the student has achieved during the course. The answers for each chapter test and the final exam are found at the end of the book.

Mathematics teachers teaching college algebra will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter Tests

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Cumulative Tests

Chapters 1-3

Chapter Tests

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Cumulative Tests

Chapters 4-6

Chapter Tests

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Cumulative Tests

Chapters 7-9

Final Exam

Answers

About the Author

Bernard Kolman

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University

Arnold Shapiro

Michael L. Levitan

