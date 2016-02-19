Techniques of Teaching, Volume Three: Tertiary Education focuses on the practices, methods, techniques, and approaches involved in tertiary education from the British standpoint. The selection first elaborates on the teaching of English and college and university teaching, including teaching trends which may develop in the future, techniques of teaching in use, and the role and influence of college teachers. The book then examines vocational education, as well as vocational education in art, medicine, engineering, and teaching. The manuscript takes a look at adult education, mass education for illiterates, and teaching by correspondence. Topics include examinations for correspondence students, preparation and correction of lessons, types of correspondence schools, classes of home students, teaching methods, personal skills and activities, and some common requirements. The selection is a vital source of information for students and educators interested in the techniques employed in tertiary education.