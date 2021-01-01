α-Tertiary Amines en Route to Natural Products

Muhammad Raza Shah is Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from the President of Pakistan, Salam prize, Prof. Atta ur Rahman gold medal and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He was selected TWAS Young Affiliate in 2010 by Third World Academy of Sciences. He has authored three books (Elsevier) and also edited two books (Elsevier) in addition contributing over 350 peer-reviewed journal papers with impact factor more than 820. One of his authored books was declared best book of year 2017 by Government of Pakistan, Higher Education Commission. He is fellow International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and Fellow the Chemical Society of Pakistan. He is editor the Journal of the Chemical Society of Pakistan. He is mentor of Pakistani International Chemistry Olympiad team since 2009. He is also member of National Nanotechnology Foresight Committee constituted by PCST. He remained a member of COMSTECH consultative working group of scientists from OIC countries, to prepare agenda and action plan for the Ten-Year Plan of Action (TYPOA 2016-2025).