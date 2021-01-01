α-Tertiary Amines en Route to Natural Products
1st Edition
Description
α-Tertiary Amines en Route to Natural Products presents the multistep synthesis of natural products using schematic diagrams. This approach provides a quick and an easy way to review and understand new and novel synthetic strategies to construct structural frameworks of natural products. This book covers the class of natural products bearing the α,α-disubstituted α-amino acid motif. Featured natural product molecules include Altemicidin, Amathaspiramide (A-F), Kaitocephalin, Lactacystin, Salinosporamide, Manzacidins (A,C), Neooxazolomycin, Sphingofungins (E,F), (1S,3R)-1-Aminocyclopentane-1,3-diarboxylic Acid (ACPD), Total synthesis of cephalotaxine and related molecules, α-amino acids based natural products, α amino acid based natural products and Tetrodotoxin. These molecules have gained recent popularity among synthetic chemists, and many synthetic approaches and total syntheses of these molecules have been published. This collection of natural products syntheses provides easy, user-friendly overviews of the synthetic routes towards the targeted natural products. This book is ideal for chemists working in the area of organic synthesis, especially those who are involved in the development of new, efficient and novel methodologies for natural product synthesis.
Key Features
- Outlines synthetic strategies for natural products bearing α-tertiary amines, and α,α-disubstituted α-amino acid motif
- Schematic diagrams describe multistep synthetic routes highlighting key steps along the way
- Covers asymmetric and diastereoselective synthetic approaches towards targeted natural products
- Illustrates multistep synthetic routes related to -amino acids based natural products and -amino acids based natural products
Readership
Researchers working in the area of organic synthesis and natural products, especially those who are involved in the development of new, efficient and novel methodologies for natural product synthesis
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: α,α-Disubsituted α-Amino Acids
2. Altemicidin
3. Amathaspiramide(A-F)
4. Kaitocephalin
5. Lactacystin
6. Salinosporamide
7. Manzacidins (A, C)
8. Sphingofungins (E, F) Synthesis
9. ACPD ((1S,3R)-1-Aminocyclopentane-1,3-diarboxylic Acid)
10. Miscellaneous alkaloids: (+)-LY35470, Piperidine based alkaloids and Tetrodotoxin
About the Authors
Abdul Hameed
Dr. Abdul Hameed completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry from The University of Nottingham, UK. He worked in the area of natural products synthesis. He was a post-doc fellow in Max-Planck Institut für Polymerforschung, Germany in synthetic division headed by Prof. Dr. Klaus Müllen. There he worked on the functionalization of adenylyl cyclsase inhibitors via chemical methods to conjugate them with monoclonal antibody to study their biological potential in Regulatory T cells (Treg). His current research interests are including the development of novel methodologies, their utilization in natural products synthesis, the synthesis heterocyclic compound compounds to evaluate their biological potential.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Abdul Hameed completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry from The University of Nottingham, UK.
Mariya Al-Rashida
Dr.Mariya al-Rashida is a synthetic chemist and has expertise in the area of natural product synthesis. She completed Ph.D. in chemistry from the Institute of Chemistry, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan in 2011. The research interests include the synthesis of enzyme inhibitors (carbonic anhydrase, alkaline phosphatases, and ecto-nucleotidases). Currently working as an Assistant Professor and Chairperson in the Department of Chemistry, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore, Pakistan. She has published 40 articles with a cumulative Impact Factor > 100 in various peer review international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Synthetic Chemist and has expertise in the area of natural product synthesis
Muhammad Raza Shah
Muhammad Raza Shah is Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from the President of Pakistan, Salam prize, Prof. Atta ur Rahman gold medal and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He was selected TWAS Young Affiliate in 2010 by Third World Academy of Sciences. He has authored three books (Elsevier) and also edited two books (Elsevier) in addition contributing over 350 peer-reviewed journal papers with impact factor more than 820. One of his authored books was declared best book of year 2017 by Government of Pakistan, Higher Education Commission. He is fellow International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and Fellow the Chemical Society of Pakistan. He is editor the Journal of the Chemical Society of Pakistan. He is mentor of Pakistani International Chemistry Olympiad team since 2009. He is also member of National Nanotechnology Foresight Committee constituted by PCST. He remained a member of COMSTECH consultative working group of scientists from OIC countries, to prepare agenda and action plan for the Ten-Year Plan of Action (TYPOA 2016-2025).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University, Karachi, Pakistan
