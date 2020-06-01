Ternary Quantum Dots
1st Edition
Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
Table of Contents
- Ternary quantum dots: Introduction
2. Synthesis of ternary quantum dots
3. Ternary quantum dots- nanocomposites
4. Properties of ternary quantum dots
5. Characterization of ternary quantum dots
6. Cytotoxicity of quantum dots
7. Bio applications of ternary quantum dots
8. Ternary quantum dots for solar cell fabrication
9. Photocatalytic applications of ternary quantum dots
10. Ternary quantum dots for sensing applications
Description
Ternary Quantum Dots reviews the latest advances in ternary (I-III-VI) chalcopyrite quantum dots (QDs) as well as their synthesis, properties, and applications.
First, the book addresses the fundamental key concepts of ternary quantum dots. Recent progress in synthesis strategies (i.e. organic and aqueous synthesis) and characterization methods (i.e. transmission electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, etc.) are discussed. Properties of ternary quantum dots are comprehensively reviewed including optical, chemical and physical properties. The factors and mechanisms of the cytotoxicity of ternary quantum dot-based nanomaterials are described.
Since ternary chalcopyrite quantum dots are less toxic and more environmentally benign than conventional binary II-VI chalcogenide quantum dots, they are being investigated to replace conventional quantum dots in a range of applications. Thus, this book reviews QDs in various applications such as solar cells, photocatalytic, sensors and bio-applications.
Key Features
- Reviews fundamental concepts of ternary quantum dots and quantum dot-nanocomposites including the most relevant synthesis strategies, key properties, and characterization techniques
- Delves into the cytotoxicity of quantum dots looking at the factors and mechanisms that influence cytotoxicity including demonstration of cytotoxicity assays for in vitro and in vivo tests
- Touches on the many applications of ternary quantum dots including biomedical applications, applications in solar cells, sensing applications, and photocatalytic applications
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Physicists, Chemists in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183038
About the Authors
Oluwatobi Samuel Oluwafemi Author
Prof Oluwatobi S Oluwafemi is an NRF rated researcher and actively involved in research in the area of nanotechnology. He is a Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, Doornfontein Campus, South Africa. He has published many papers in internationally recognized journals and has presented at several professional meetings both local and internationally. He is a fellow of many professional bodies, a reviewer for many international journals, and has received many awards for his excellent work in material research both local and international. His current research interests include green synthesis and application of nanomaterials in medicine, water treatment and fabrication of device.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Chemistry, Centre for Nanomaterials Science Research, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa
El Hadji Mamour Sakho Author
Dr. El Hadji Mamour Sakho received his PhD degree in Applied Physics from Mahatma Gandhi University, India in 2016. Currently he is a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Applied Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, South Africa under the supervision of Prof. SO Oluwafemi His research focus is on the synthesis and characterization of graphene based hybrid materials for different applications such as solar cells, batteries, nonlinear optical applications, sensors, photocatalysts and polymer nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Chemistry, Univertsity of Johannesburg, South Africa
Sundararajan Parani Author
Dr. Sundararajan Parani received his MSc degree in Industrial Chemistry from Alagappa University, India in 2006 and his PhD degree in Inorganic Chemistry from University of Madras, India in 2015. Currently he is a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Applied Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, under the supervision of Prof. SO Oluwafemi. His research interests focus on the development of nanomaterials and nanocomposites for theranostic application and water treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa
Thabang Lebepe Author
Mr. Thabang Calvin Lebepe received his B.Sc. in Biology and Chemistry at North West University, South Africa in 2014. He is currently pursuing his PhD's degree in the Department of Applied Chemistry; University of Johannesburg, South Africa under the supervision of Prof. SO Oluwafemi. His research interest is on the synthesis and characterizations of nanomaterials for different applications which include drug delivery and theranostics for HIV, cancer, and agricultural feed (using gold, Herbs and carbon-based nanoparticles).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa