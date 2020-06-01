Ternary Quantum Dots reviews the latest advances in ternary (I-III-VI) chalcopyrite quantum dots (QDs) as well as their synthesis, properties, and applications.

First, the book addresses the fundamental key concepts of ternary quantum dots. Recent progress in synthesis strategies (i.e. organic and aqueous synthesis) and characterization methods (i.e. transmission electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, etc.) are discussed. Properties of ternary quantum dots are comprehensively reviewed including optical, chemical and physical properties. The factors and mechanisms of the cytotoxicity of ternary quantum dot-based nanomaterials are described.

Since ternary chalcopyrite quantum dots are less toxic and more environmentally benign than conventional binary II-VI chalcogenide quantum dots, they are being investigated to replace conventional quantum dots in a range of applications. Thus, this book reviews QDs in various applications such as solar cells, photocatalytic, sensors and bio-applications.