Ternary and Multicomponent Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099262, 9781483184807

Ternary and Multicomponent Systems

1st Edition

Solubilities of Inorganic and Organic Compounds

Editors: H. Stephen T. Stephen
eBook ISBN: 9781483184807
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 1115
Description

Solubilities of Inorganic and Organic Compounds, Volume 2: Ternary and Multicomponent Systems, Part 2 presents the solubility data of ternary and multicomponent systems.
The text arranges the data in a way that the first Tables are systems in which an Element is a component, which are followed by data for systems containing inorganic compounds, metallo-organic compounds. Next, the selection presents the systems in which water is one component and the remaining components being organic. The book will be of great use to students of chemistry and chemical engineering.

Table of Contents


Front Cover

Ternary and Multicomponent Systems, Part 2

Copyright Page

Chapter 1. Introduction

Guide to the Presentation of Volume Two, Parts 1 and 2

Details

No. of pages:
1115
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184807

About the Editor

H. Stephen

T. Stephen

