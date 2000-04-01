Terminal Eocene Events, Volume 9

Part I. The Eocene-Oligocene Transition: Events and Boundary. II. Investigations on Eocene-Oligocene Sequences: Europe, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Africa, North and South America and Deep Sea Sites. The EOB in the Umbrian pelagic sequences, Italy. Radiometric dating of the EOB at Gubbio, Italy. New proposal for an EOB according to microfacies from the Priabonian-type section. Description and biostratigraphy of the main reference section of the EOB in Spain: Fuente Caldera section. Biostratigraphy of Fuente Caldera section by means of calcareous nannofossils. Geochemistry of the Fuente Caldera, Spain. Biostratigraphic correlation between the Central Subbetic (Spain) and Umbro-Marchean (Italy) pelagic sequences at the EOB using Foraminifera. English reference sections which span the EOB. Correlations and biostratigraphic events at the EOB in France and in Europe. The Kallo Well and its key-position in establishing the EOB in Belgium. EOB in Western Germany. Upper Eocene and Oligocene in Yugoslavia. The EOB in Hungary. The EOB from Eastern Rhodopes, Bulgaria. On the boundary Eocene-Oligocene in NE Bulgaria. EOB in Romania. Present-day state of investigation. Terminal Eocene geological events in Turkey. Section Landzhar (USSR, South Armenia). The Kuban River sequence (USSR, North Caucasus). The Kiin-Kerish section (USSR, South-Eastern Kazakhstan, the Lake Zaisan basin). Karaginsky section (USSR, Karaginsky Island, East Kamchatka). EOB in Mongolia. The best section representing the EOB in Japan. The main reference section for the EOB in New Zealand. EOB, Adelaide region, South Australia. EOB in Libya. The Eocene-Oligocene passage zone in Northern Morocco. Upper Eocene and Lower Oligocene strata in southwestern Alabama, USA. The EOB in Mexico. The EOB in the Bath Cliff section, Barbados, West Indies. Terminal Eocene events in Venezuela. The EOB in deep sea deposits. EOB reference sections in the Pacific. III. Biostratigraphical, Geochemical, Geophysical, Sedimentologic, Tectonic and Cosmic Events. Terminal Eocene events: planktonic Foraminifera and isotopic evidence. Eocene-Oligocene Atlantic paleo-oceanography, using benthic Foraminifera. Larger Foraminifera and events at the EOB in the Indo-West Pacific region. Radiolarian events and the EOB. Distribution of Ostracoda at the EOB in deep (Barbados) and shallow marine environment (Gulf of Mexico). Ostracods at the EOB in the Aquitaine basin. Stratigraphy, phylogeny, palaeoenvironments. Calcareous nannofossil events at the EOB. Information from diatom analysis concerning the EOB. Evolution of the microflora and dinocysts at the EOB in Western Europe. Charophyta at the EOB in Western Europe. Mammalian evidence concerning the Eocene-Oligocene transition in Europe, North America and Asia. The amphibians and reptiles at the Eocene-Oligocene transition in Western Europe: an outline of the faunal alterations. Isotopic events at the Eocene-Oligocene transition; a review. Geochemical events (trace elements and stable isotopes) recorded on bulk carbonates near the EOB; application to the Contessa section (Gubbio, Umbria, Italy). Geochronology of the EOB. Magnetic Stratigraphy of the EOB. Late Eocene-Early Oligocene carbonate sedimentation in the deep sea. Clay mineralogy at the EOB. Evolution of the Tethyan seaways and implications for the oceanic circulation around the EOB. Late Eocene microtektites and clinopyroxene-bearing spherules. Late Eocene impact events and stepwise mass extinctions.