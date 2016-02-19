TEQC83
1st Edition
Procedings of the International Conference on Testing, Evaluation and Quality Control of Composites
Description
TEQC83 covers the proceedings of the International Conference on the Testing, Evaluation, and Quality Control of composite materials.
The 31 papers included in the book cover topics within the general areas of mechanical testing, materials characterization, non-destructive testing, quality assurance and structural analysis, and environmental testing. Experimental techniques for measuring fiber/matrix interfacial bond shear strength; prediction of notch-tip energy absorption in composite laminates; an X-ray radiography study of delamination growth in notched carbon/epoxy laminates; and quality assurance in a production environment are examples of papers included in the book.
The book also presents topics, such as influence of processing on the water aging of unsaturated polyester-based composites; the determination of interlaminar fracture toughness and fracture mode dependence of composites using the edge delamination test; and pattern recognition in ultrasonic testing of fiber reinforced plastics.
Design engineers will find this book helpful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Session 1: Mechanical Testing (1)
Experimental Techniques for Measuring Fiber/Matrix Interfacial Bond Shear Strength
Fracture Toughness Testing of High Performance Laminates
Fracture Toughness of Carbon Fiber/Epoxy Composites
Fracture Mechanisms in Bending of Unidirectional Kevlar-Reinforced Epoxy Composites
Session 2: Materials' Characterization (1)
Prediction of Notch-Tip Energy Absorption in Composite Laminates
In-Plane and Interlaminar Shear Fatigue Characterization of Unidirectional GFRP and CFRP, Including Moisture Effects
The Assessment of Fatigue Damage in CFRP Laminates
Elastic and Creep Characterization of A GRP Laminate for Use in Power Engineering
Session 3: Non-Destructive Testing (1)
An X-Ray Radiography Study of Delamination Growth in Notched Carbon/Epoxy Laminates
Non-Destructive Testing of Aircraft Composite Structures
The Development of Analytical Techniques for the Quality Control of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Composites at British Aerospace, Weybridge
Acoustic Emission Studies in Glass Fiber-Polyester Composites with Rubber Toughened Matrices
Session 4: Quality Assurance and Structural Analysis
Quality Assurance in a Production Environment
Tensile Strength Testing and Quality Control Procedures for Aromatic Polyamide Yarns
Certification of Kevlar on Primary Structure Saab/Fairchild SF-340 Aircraft
Evaluation of Folding Technique for Ferrocement Roofing Elements
Session 5: Environmental Testing
Influence of Processing on the Water Aging of Unsaturated Polyester Based Composites
Thermo/Hygro Response Measurement and Behavior of Selected Composite Systems
Model Composite Beams for Environmental Testing
Long-Term Hydrostatic Test on Large Diameter GRP Pressure Pipes
Woven Glass-Fiber Reinforced Polyester-Resin Composites Exposed to the Marine Environment
Session 6: Materials Characterization (2)
Determination of Interlaminar Fracture Toughness and Fracture Mode Dependence of Composites Using the Edge Delamination Test
Development of Microdamage in Composite Laminates during Fatigue Loading
Effect of Tic and Tin Diffusion Barriers on Tensile and Fatigue Properties of W Fiber-Reinforced Ni Composites
Assessment of Dynamic Behavior of Brittle Materials
Time Dependent Behavior of Aromatic Polyamide Yarns
Session 7: Non-Destructive Testing (2)
Pattern Recognition in Ultrasonic Testing of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
Dynamic Effects during Vibrothermographic Non-Destructive Evaluation of Composites
Non-Destructive Measurement of the Glass Content of GRP Material
Session 8: Mechanical Testing (2)
Failure and Fracture Studies for Short-Fiber Reinforced Composites Based on Various Thermoplastic Matrices
Fatigue in CFRP under Variable Amplitude Loading
FRP-Box Beams under Static and Fatigue Loading
Poster Session: List of Titles and Authors
Author Index
Title Index (Sessions 1-8)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 12th October 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105697