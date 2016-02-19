TEQC83 covers the proceedings of the International Conference on the Testing, Evaluation, and Quality Control of composite materials. The 31 papers included in the book cover topics within the general areas of mechanical testing, materials characterization, non-destructive testing, quality assurance and structural analysis, and environmental testing. Experimental techniques for measuring fiber/matrix interfacial bond shear strength; prediction of notch-tip energy absorption in composite laminates; an X-ray radiography study of delamination growth in notched carbon/epoxy laminates; and quality assurance in a production environment are examples of papers included in the book. The book also presents topics, such as influence of processing on the water aging of unsaturated polyester-based composites; the determination of interlaminar fracture toughness and fracture mode dependence of composites using the edge delamination test; and pattern recognition in ultrasonic testing of fiber reinforced plastics. Design engineers will find this book helpful.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Session 1: Mechanical Testing (1)

Experimental Techniques for Measuring Fiber/Matrix Interfacial Bond Shear Strength

Fracture Toughness Testing of High Performance Laminates

Fracture Toughness of Carbon Fiber/Epoxy Composites

Fracture Mechanisms in Bending of Unidirectional Kevlar-Reinforced Epoxy Composites

Session 2: Materials' Characterization (1)

Prediction of Notch-Tip Energy Absorption in Composite Laminates

In-Plane and Interlaminar Shear Fatigue Characterization of Unidirectional GFRP and CFRP, Including Moisture Effects

The Assessment of Fatigue Damage in CFRP Laminates

Elastic and Creep Characterization of A GRP Laminate for Use in Power Engineering

Session 3: Non-Destructive Testing (1)

An X-Ray Radiography Study of Delamination Growth in Notched Carbon/Epoxy Laminates

Non-Destructive Testing of Aircraft Composite Structures

The Development of Analytical Techniques for the Quality Control of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Composites at British Aerospace, Weybridge

Acoustic Emission Studies in Glass Fiber-Polyester Composites with Rubber Toughened Matrices

Session 4: Quality Assurance and Structural Analysis

Quality Assurance in a Production Environment

Tensile Strength Testing and Quality Control Procedures for Aromatic Polyamide Yarns

Certification of Kevlar on Primary Structure Saab/Fairchild SF-340 Aircraft

Evaluation of Folding Technique for Ferrocement Roofing Elements

Session 5: Environmental Testing

Influence of Processing on the Water Aging of Unsaturated Polyester Based Composites

Thermo/Hygro Response Measurement and Behavior of Selected Composite Systems

Model Composite Beams for Environmental Testing

Long-Term Hydrostatic Test on Large Diameter GRP Pressure Pipes

Woven Glass-Fiber Reinforced Polyester-Resin Composites Exposed to the Marine Environment

Session 6: Materials Characterization (2)

Determination of Interlaminar Fracture Toughness and Fracture Mode Dependence of Composites Using the Edge Delamination Test

Development of Microdamage in Composite Laminates during Fatigue Loading

Effect of Tic and Tin Diffusion Barriers on Tensile and Fatigue Properties of W Fiber-Reinforced Ni Composites

Assessment of Dynamic Behavior of Brittle Materials

Time Dependent Behavior of Aromatic Polyamide Yarns

Session 7: Non-Destructive Testing (2)

Pattern Recognition in Ultrasonic Testing of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

Dynamic Effects during Vibrothermographic Non-Destructive Evaluation of Composites

Non-Destructive Measurement of the Glass Content of GRP Material

Session 8: Mechanical Testing (2)

Failure and Fracture Studies for Short-Fiber Reinforced Composites Based on Various Thermoplastic Matrices

Fatigue in CFRP under Variable Amplitude Loading

FRP-Box Beams under Static and Fatigue Loading

Poster Session: List of Titles and Authors

Author Index

Title Index (Sessions 1-8)

