Tenth International Symposium on Chemical Reaction Engineering
1st Edition
Basle, Switzerland, 29 August – 1 September 1988
Description
ISCRE 10 Tenth International Symposium on Chemical Reaction Engineering documents the proceedings of the symposium which brought together experts from all over the world to discuss developments in CRE. Efforts were made to cover high added value substances and to encourage papers from industry. Some success was achieved, but there remain significant gaps between Chemists and Chemical Engineers when considering high added value products as well as between researchers and practitioners of CRE. The volume begins with plenary papers covering topics such as challenges in reactor modeling; bioreactor engineering; the design of reaction systems for specialty organic chemicals. This is followed by papers presented during the eight technical sessions. Technical session A focused on the modeling and control of chemical reactions. Technical session B was devoted to studies on biotechnology. Technical session C covered mixing while Technical session D dealt with special reactor systems and chemicals. The papers in Technical session E examined reactions for emission control and recycling. Technical session F covered the safety aspects of CRE. Technical session G focused on the experiments with multiphase reactions while Technical session H dealt with catalytic reactors.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Reviewers
Plenary Papers
Challenges and Cul-de-Sacs in Reactor Modeling
Bioreactor Engineering: The Design and Optimization of Reactors with Living Cells
Multiphase Reactions in the Manufacture of Fine Chemicals
Chemical Reaction Engineering for Safety
Design of Reaction Systems for Specialty Organic Chemicals
Examples of Process Improvements in the Fine Chemicals Industry
For Shinnar Paper See P. 2303
Technical Session A: Modeling and Control
A1. A Model for Catalytic Reactions in Packed Beds Based on Alternating Flow Model
A2. Simulation of Steam Reformers for Methane
A3. Modeling of Biomass Fractionation by Prehydrolysisdelignification
A4. An On-Line Model for Estimating the Melting Zone in a Blast Furnace
A5. Modeling of Multifunctional Step Growth Polymerization in Presence of Cyclization
A6. Multiple Steady States in FCC unit Operations
A7. A Detailed Kinetic andHheat Transport Model for the Hydrolysis of Lignocellulose by Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Vapor
A8. Chemical Reaction Equilibrium at Supercritical Conditions
A9. Comparison between Batch and Continuous Tubular Reactors Used for the Study of Reaction Kinetics in Heterogeneous Systems
A10. Kinetics of Ethylene Hydrogenation on Supported Platinum. Analysis of Multiplicity and Nonuniformly Active Catalyst Particle Behavior
A11. Mathematical Modeling of Ethylene Oligomerization
A12. Operational Flexibility and Stability in Relation to Optimal Design of Reactors
Al3. Computer Aided Experimentation in Countercurrent Reaction Chromatography and Simulated Countercurrent Chromatography
A14. Diffusion and Consecutive Reactions in Stochastic Pore Networks
Technical Session B: Biotechnology
B1. Mass Transfer, Batch and Continuous Kinetics, in a Luminous Strain of Xanthomonas campestris
B2. Continuous Extraction Loop Reactor (CELR): Alcoholic Fermentation by Fluidized Entrapped Biomass
B3. Application of Digital Simulation Languages with Personal Computers in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Education
B4. Fermenter Scale-Up Using an Oxygen-Sensitive Culture
B5. Comparison of Estimation Methods for Biotechnological Processes
B6. Application of Adaptive Estimation in Microbial Fermentation Processes
Technical Session C: Mixing
C1. Micromixing in a Chemical Quenching Apparatus for Fast Kinetics
C2. Measurement of Partial Segregation via Step Response Analysis of Reactive Tracers
C3. Numerical Simulation of Velocity and Concentration Fields in a Continuous Flow Reactor
C4. Local pH Gradients and the Selectivity of Fast Reactions
I. Mathematical Model of Micromixing
C5. The Effects of Micromixing and the Manner of Reactor Feeding on Precipitation in Stirred Tank Reactors
C6. Micromixing in a Static Mixer and an Empty Tube by a Chemical Method
C7. Circulation Time Prediction in the Scale-Up of Polymerization Reactors with Helical Ribbon Agitators
C8. Imidization Reaction Parameters in Inert Molten Polymers for Micromixing Tracer Studies
C9. Agitated Thin-Film Reactors and Tubular Reactors with Static Mixers for a Rapid Exothermic Multiple Reaction
Technical Session D: Special Reactor Systems and Chemicals
D1. Mass Transfer and Liquid-Phase Reactions in a Segmented Two-Phase Flow Monolithic Catalyst Reactor
D2. A Model for Fluid/Fluid Reactions Using Electrochemically Generated Mediators
D3. An Isothermal Fixed-Bed Reactor with Nonuniformly Active Catalysts: Experiments and Theory
D4. Application of Modeling and Simulation to Electro-organic Reaction Processes to Enhance Process Control Strategy
D5. Dicyclopentadiene Dissociation in a Chromatographic Reactor Using a Liquid Crystal as Stationary Phase
D6. The Effect of Flow on Mixing and Performance of Radial Flow Electrochemical Reactors
D7. Preliminary Study on the Role Played by the Third Liquid Phase in Phase Transfer Catalysis
D8. Preparation of Large-Particle-Size Monodisperse Latexes in a Rotating-Cylinder Reactor
D9. Selective Epitaxial Growth of Silicon in Pancake Reactors
D10. Chemical Vapor Deposition and Homogeneous Nucleation in Monosilane Pyrolysis within Interparticle Spaces—Application of Fines Formation Analysis to Fluidized Bed CVD
Technical Session E: Emission Control and Recycling
E1. Reaction of Sulphur Dioxide with Magnesia in a Fluidized Bed
E2. The Influence of Oxygen-Stoichiometry on Desulfurization During FBC: A Simple Sure Modeling Approach
E3. Theory and Application of Unsteady Catalytic Detoxication of Effluent Gases from Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxides and Organic Compounds
E4. Nitric Oxide Reduction Using Co-Impregnated Rhodium on an Alumina Celcor Honeycomb
E5. Extended Reactor Concept for Dynamic DeNOx Design
E6. Kinetics of Sodium Sulfate Reduction in the Solid State by Carbon Monoxide
E7. Computer-Aided Design of Catalytic Monoliths for Automobile Emission Control
E8. Limestone Based Spray Dry Scrubbing of SO2
E9. A Novel Regenerable Sorbent for SO2
E10. Catalytic Combustion with Periodic Flow Reversal
Technical Session F: Safety
F1. Safety Aspects of the Purification of Waste Water Containing Ammonium Nitrate
F2. Thermally Safe Operation of a Cooled Semi-Batch Reactor. Slow Liquid-Liquid Reactions
F3. Reaction Calorimeter: a Contribution to Safe Operation of Exothermic Polymerizations
F4. Spontaneous Combustion of Coal Stockpiles—An Unusual Chemical Reaction Engineering Problem
F5. Calculation of the Maximum Temperature in Stirred Tank Reactors in Case of a Breakdown of Cooling
Technical Session G: Multiphase Reactors
G1. The Effect of the Size of Catalyst Particles Adhering to Gas Bubbles on the Enhancement of Gas Absorption in Slurry Reactors
G2. Kinetics of the Three Phase Methanol Synthesis
G3. Kinetics of Methanol Synthesis in the Slurry Phase
G4. Some Effects of Vapor-Liquid Equilibria on Performance of a Trickle-Bed Reactor
G5. The Absorption of Gases in Aqueous Activated Carbon Slurries Enhanced by Adsorbing or Catalytic Particles
G6. Selective Gas Absorption in a Cyclone Spray Scrubber
G7. Flow Regime Identification and Gas Hold-Up of Three-phase Fluidized Systems
G8. A New, Improved Pressure Drop Correlation for Trickle-bed Reactors
G9. A Hypothesis on the Effect of the Bubble Wake on Coalescence in Three-Phase Fluidized Beds
G10. A Bubble Model Describing the Influence of Internals on Gas Fluidization
G11. Catalytic Hydrodesulfurization of a Specialty Agricultural Chemical Intermediate
G12. Development of Catalytic Hydrogenation Reactors for the Fine Chemicals Industry
Technical Session H: Catalytic Reactors
H1. Effects of Poisoning on the Dynamics of Fixed Bed Reactors: Cyclic and Temperature-Increased Operational Policies
H2. Determination of Kinetic Parameters from Dynamic Investigations of Heterogeneously Catalyzed Reactions
H3. Coupled Chemical Oscillators on a Pt/SiO2 Catalyst Disk
H4. Kinetics of Propylene Hydrogenation on Platinumalum-ina
H5. Advantages and Problems in Characterizing SLP-catalysts by BET-Surface Area Measurements
H6. Dual Reactor Investigation of SO2-Oxidation with a V2O5/K2S2O7 Catalyst
H7. Kinetics of Combustion of Carbonaceous Deposits on HZSM-5 Zeolites
H8. A Simulation Model Accounting for Structural Radial Nonuniformities in Fixed Bed Reactors
H9. Periodicity and Chaos in a Catalytic Packed Bed Reactor for CO Oxidation
H10. Intrinsic Kinetics and Design Simulation in a Complex Reaction Network; Steam-Methane Reforming
Thermodynamic Analysis in Chemical Process and Reactor Design
Author Index
Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157696