Tenth European Fluid Machinery Congress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344926

Tenth European Fluid Machinery Congress

1st Edition

Advances in the Optimisation, Design and Maintenance of Process Machinery

Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344926
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2008
Page Count: 362
Description

This book contains the papers presented at the IMechE’s Tenth European Fluid Machinery Congress: Advances in the Optimisation, Design and Maintenance of Process Machinery in Amsterdam, April, 2008

The conference was organised by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), one of the world's leading professional engineering institutions.

Advances in exploration and process technology have led to increasing pressure and temperature challenges for fluid machinery. Designers must also address the stringent limits on the weight and volume of product equipment. This conference showcases the latest technology and provides a forum for sharing valuable design and operating experiences.

Table of Contents

Papers cover the following areas: Equipment and systems design; Operations and maintenance; Compliance with legislation; Processing; Equipment and drives.

