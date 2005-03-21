Tensors, Relativity, and Cosmology
1st Edition
Description
This book combines relativity, astrophysics, and cosmology in a single volume, providing an introduction to each subject that enables students to understand more detailed treatises as well as the current literature. The section on general relativity gives the case for a curved space-time, presents the mathematical background (tensor calculus, Riemannian geometry), discusses the Einstein equation and its solutions (including black holes, Penrose processes, and similar topics), and considers the energy-momentum tensor for various solutions. The next section on relativistic astrophysics discusses stellar contraction and collapse, neutron stars and their equations of state, black holes, and accretion onto collapsed objects. Lastly, the section on cosmology discusses various cosmological models, observational tests, and scenarios for the early universe.
Key Features
Clearly combines relativity, astrophysics, and cosmology in a single volume so students can understand more detailed treatises and current literature
Extensive introductions to each section are followed by relevant examples and numerous exercises
Provides an easy-to-understand approach to this advanced field of mathematics and modern physics by providing highly detailed derivations of all equations and results
Readership
Upper undergraduate and graduate students in physics and cosmology.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Part I. TENSOR ALGEBRA
2 Notation and Systems of Numbers
3 Vector Spaces
4 Definitions of Tensors 5 Relative Tensors 6 The Metric Tensor
7 Tensors as Linear Operators Part II. TENSOR ANALYSIS 8 Tensor Derivatives 9 Christoffel Symbols
10 Differential Operators 11 Geodesic Lines 12 The Curvature Tensor Part III. SPECIAL THEORY OF RELATIVITY 13 Relativistic Kinematics 14 Relativistic Dynamics 15 Electromagnetic Fields 16 Electromagnetic Field Equations Part IV. GENERAL THEORY OF RELATIVITY 17 Gravitational Fields 18 Gravitational Field Equations 19 Solutions of Field Equations 20 Applications of Schwarzschild Metric Part V ELEMENTS OF COSMOLOGY 21 The Robertson-Walker Metric 22 The Cosmic Dynamics 23 Non-static Models of the Universe 24 The Quantum Cosmology Bibliography Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 21st March 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575438
About the Author
Mirjana Dalarsson
Mirjana Dalarsson is affiliated with the Research and Development program at Ericsson Corporation. She holds a Licentiate degree in Engineering Physics and has more than 25 years of research and teaching experience. Former affiliations in the academic and private sector include the Royal Institute of Technology, Belgrade University, Uppsala University, and ABB Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson Research and Development, Stockholm, Sweden
Nils Dalarsson
Nils Dalarsson has been with the Royal Institute of Technology, Department of Theoretical Physics in Stockholm, Sweden, since 1999. His research and teaching experience spans 32 years. Former academic and private sector affiliations include University of Virginia, Uppsala University, FSB Corporation, France Telecom Corporation, Ericsson Corporation, and ABB Corporation. He holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics, an MSc in Engineering Physics, and an MSc in Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Department of Theoretical Physics, Stockholm, Sweden
Mirjana Dalarsson
Mirjana Dalarsson is affiliated with the Research and Development program at Ericsson Corporation. She holds a Licentiate degree in Engineering Physics and has more than 25 years of research and teaching experience. Former affiliations in the academic and private sector include the Royal Institute of Technology, Belgrade University, Uppsala University, and ABB Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson Research and Development, Stockholm, Sweden
Reviews
"…it’s absolutely perfect if you need help with the mathematical aspects of relativity…Many notions from tensor algebra and differential geometry are introduced and explained very clearly, and the main essential formulas are all presented in details."--BookInspections.com, May 27, 2013