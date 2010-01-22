TENR - Technologically Enhanced Natural Radiation, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Depleted Uranium (DU) as TENR
- Terrestrial, atmospheric, and aquatic natural radioactivity
- Cosmic radiation, including its effects on airline crew, frequent flyers, and space travel
- Metrology and modelling
- Legal aspects of natural radiation
- Terrorism and natural radiation
- Overview
- References
Description
This book on TENR discusses the basic Physics and Chemistry principles of natural radiation. The current knowledge of the biological effects of natural radiation is summarized. A wide variety of topics, from cosmic radiation to atmospheric, terrestrial and aquatic radiation is addressed, including radon, thoron, and depleted uranium. Issues like terrorism and geochronology using natural radiation are also examined.
Key Features
- Comprehensive global TENR data assembly
- Critical assessment of the significant radiological impact of TENR on man and the environment as compared to radiological impact from man-made sources in nuclear technology and nuclear medicine
- Illustration of the importance of TENR for the future conceptual development of radiation protection
Readership
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), International Radiation Protection Association (IRPA), Health Physics Society (HPS), National radiation protection societies, Nuclear regulatory agencies, Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), Mining, Safety and Health Associations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 22nd January 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080914183
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449364
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014479
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Anselmo Salles Paschoa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Consultant,Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
F. Steinhausler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Physics and Biophysics, University of Salzburg, Austria