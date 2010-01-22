TENR - Technologically Enhanced Natural Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449364, 9780080914183

TENR - Technologically Enhanced Natural Radiation, Volume 17

1st Edition

Authors: Anselmo Salles Paschoa F. Steinhausler
eBook ISBN: 9780080914183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449364
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014479
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd January 2010
Page Count: 244
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Depleted Uranium (DU) as TENR
  3. Terrestrial, atmospheric, and aquatic natural radioactivity
  4. Cosmic radiation, including its effects on airline crew, frequent flyers, and space travel
  5. Metrology and modelling
  6. Legal aspects of natural radiation
  7. Terrorism and natural radiation
  8. Overview
  9. References

Description

This book on TENR discusses the basic Physics and Chemistry principles of natural radiation. The current knowledge of the biological effects of natural radiation is summarized. A wide variety of topics, from cosmic radiation to atmospheric, terrestrial and aquatic radiation is addressed, including radon, thoron, and depleted uranium. Issues like terrorism and geochronology using natural radiation are also examined.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive global TENR data assembly
  • Critical assessment of the significant radiological impact of TENR on man and the environment as compared to radiological impact from man-made sources in nuclear technology and nuclear medicine
  • Illustration of the importance of TENR for the future conceptual development of radiation protection

Readership

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), International Radiation Protection Association (IRPA), Health Physics Society (HPS), National radiation protection societies, Nuclear regulatory agencies, Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), Mining, Safety and Health Associations

About the Authors

Anselmo Salles Paschoa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Consultant,Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

F. Steinhausler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Physics and Biophysics, University of Salzburg, Austria

