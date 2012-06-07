Tendon Surgery of the Hand
Get the best results from the latest procedures with Tendon Surgery of the Hand, the only reference that offers comprehensive coverage of this complex and challenging area. World-renowned experts guide you through all of the newest techniques and technologies, equipping you to restore optimal function in your patients. It's your one-stop source for mastering today's best approaches to treating tendon injuries and disorders of the hand.
- Successfully implement hot new repair techniques involving new suture materials, tendon sheath and pulley treatments, vascularized tendon grafts, and recent postoperative rehabilitation methods.
- Improve your primary flexor tendon repair and rehabilitation treatment planning based on surgical and post-surgical care principles that clearly describe successful global methods and protocols.
- Benefit from the collective knowledge and experience of an international group of surgeons, investigators, and therapists who offer unique and insightful techniques and advice.
- See how to perform key techniques with exclusive operative videos online.
Contents
Section 1: BASIC SCIENCE
1 Anatomy of the Tendon Systems in the Hand
2 Tendon Nutrition and Healing
3 Tendon Friction, Lubrication, and Biomechanics of Motion
4 Biomechanics of Core and Peripheral Tendon Repairs
5 Biology and Biomechanics of the Tendon-Bone Insertion
6 Gene Therapy for Tendon Healing
7 Tendon Tissue Engineering and Bioactive Suture Repair
Section 2: PRIMARY FLEXOR TENDON SURGERY
8 Indications for Primary Flexor Tendon Repair
9 Treatment of the Flexor Tendon Sheath and Pulleys
10 Venting of the Major Pulleys
11 The Omega "Ω" Flexor Pulley Plasty
12 Tendon Sheath and Pulley Enlargement
13 Clinical Primary Flexor Tendon Repair and Rehabilitation
A The Bern Experience
B The Chelmsford Experience
C The Mayo Clinic Experience
D The Nantong Experience
E The Singapore Experience
F The Stanford Experience
G The Australian Experience
H The Wellington Experience
14 Partial Tendon Lacerations
15 Flexor Tendon Injuries in Children
16 Primary Repair of the Flexor Pollicis Longus Tendon
17 Treatment of Flexor Tendon Injuries at or Proximal to the Wrist
A Zone 5 Flexor Tendon Repairs
B Methods and Outcomes of Zone 5 Flexor Tendon Repairs
18 Flexor Tendon Repairs With Novel Sutures and Devices
A Mantero’s Technique for Tendon Repair
B Teno Fix for Tendon Repair
19 Treatment of Rupture of Primary Flexor Tendon Repairs
20 Closed Avulsion or Rupture of Flexor Tendons
A Traumatic Avulsion of Flexor Tendons
B Tendon Rupture After Fractures or Carpal Disorders
C Rupture of the Pulleys
21 The Evolution of End-to-End SurgicalTendon Repairs
22 Outcomes of Flexor Tendon Repairs and Methods of Evaluation
Section 3: SECONDARY FLEXOR TENDON SURGERY
23 Tenolysis
24 Single-Stage Free Tendon Grafting for Flexor Tendon Injury in Fingers
25 A Historical Perspective on Flexor Tendon Reconstruction and Surgical Procedures
26 Experience With Secondary Flexor Tendon Repairs
27 Secondary Reconstruction of the Flexor Pollicis Longus Tendon
28 Staged Tendon Grafts and Soft Tissue Coverage
29 Two-Stage Reconstruction With the Modified Paneva-Holevich Technique
30 Outcomes of the Modified Paneva-Holevich Procedures and Early Postoperative Mobilization
31 Vascularized Tendon Transfers for Reconstruction
A Tendon Vascularity and Gliding, Island and Free Vascularized Transfers
B Physiotherapy After Vascularized Tendon Transfers
Section 4: EXTENSOR TENDON REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION
32 Extensor Tendon Injuries—Primary Management
33 Sagittal Band Injuries—Primary and Secondary Management
34 Tendon Transfers for Extensor Tendon Reconstruction
35 Soft Tissue Coverage for Extensor Tendon Reconstruction
36 Treatment of Boutonnière and Swan-Neck Deformities
37 Vascularized Tendon Graft for Extensor Tendon Reconstruction
Section 5: REHABILITATION OF TENDON SURGERY
38 State of the Art Flexor Tendon Rehabilitation
39 Customizing Flexor Rehabilitation Based on Zone or Type of Injury
40 State of the Art of Extensor Tendon Rehabilitation
Online-Only appendixes to 40:
Appendix 1 Therapy Protocols After Extensor Tendon Repairs: St Andrew’s Centre for Plastic Surgery, Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, UK
Appendix 2 Therapy Protocols After Extensor Tendon Repair of the Thumb: St Andrew’s Centre for Plastic Surgery, Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, UK
Appendix 3 Therapy Protocols After Extensor
Tendon Repairs of Fingers: Mid Essex Hospital Services, St Andrew’s Centre-Hand Therapy,
Essex, UK
Appendix 4 The Manchester Regimen for Postoperative Rehabiliation After Finger Extensor Tendon Repairs, Manchester, UK
Appendix 5 Protocols of Exercise After Repair
of Extensor Tendon Injuries, Queen Mary Hospital,
The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong,
China
Appendix 6 Extensor Tendon Rehabilitation Program, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Appendix 7 Therapy Protocols After Extensor Tendon Repair, Springfield, Mass, USA
Appendix 8 Protocols of Sydney Hand Therapy & Rehabilitation Centre, Sydney, Australia
Appendix 9 Therapy Protocols from Royal Free Hamstead NHS Trust, London, UK
Section 6: CURRENT STATUS AND FUTURE
41 A Current Status and Future of Flexor Tendon Surgery
41 B Current Status and Future
41 C Future of Tendon Surgery of the Hand
Appendixes
1 Symposium Discussion 1
2 Symposium Discussion 2
3 A Postscript About Progression of
Thought on Primary Tendon Repair
ONLINE-ONLY CHAPTERS
42 Chemical Modification of Tendon
Gliding Surface
43 Tendon Gliding: The Role and Mechanical Behavior of Connective Tissues
44 Molecular Biology of Tendon Healing
45 Molecular Methods to Prevent Adhesion Formation
46 Tendon Repairs in Replantation Surgery
Online Videos
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737420
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249096
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722307
Jin Bo Tang
Professor and Chair
Peter Amadio
Professor in Orthopaedics, Consultant in Hand Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Jean Claude Guimberteau
Plastic Surgeon, Hand Surgery
James Chang
Professor and Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA