Tendon Repairs and Transfers for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine & Surgery, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Reeves
eBook ISBN: 9780323414678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414661
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description
In this issue, articles will include: Tendon transfers for the acute Achilles Tendon rupture and chronic Achilles Tendon pathology, Tendon transfers and salvaging options for Hallux Varus Deformities, Peroneal tendon transfers and rupture repairs, Principles and Biomechanical considerations of tendon transfers, Youngs Tenosuspension and many more!
About the Authors
Christopher Reeves Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic
