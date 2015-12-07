Tendon Repairs and Transfers for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine & Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414661, 9780323414678

Tendon Repairs and Transfers for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine & Surgery, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Reeves
eBook ISBN: 9780323414678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414661
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

In this issue, articles will include: Tendon transfers for the acute Achilles Tendon rupture and chronic Achilles Tendon pathology, Tendon transfers and salvaging options for Hallux Varus Deformities, Peroneal tendon transfers and rupture repairs, Principles and Biomechanical considerations of tendon transfers, Youngs Tenosuspension and many more!

Details

About the Authors

Christopher Reeves Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic

