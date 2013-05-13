Tendon Repair and Reconstruction, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jin Bo Tang Steve Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781455771844
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770977
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2013
Description
This issue will include 16 articles, which will provide an overview of the biomechanics of the procedure, several surgical options (including how to perform the operation on a fully-awake patient), as well as some novel approaches and a review of one doctor’s patient outcomes over the past 30 years.
About the Authors
Jin Bo Tang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rhode Island Hospital
Steve Lee Author
