Tendon Repair and Reconstruction, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770977, 9781455771844

Tendon Repair and Reconstruction, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jin Bo Tang Steve Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781455771844
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770977
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2013
Description

This issue will include 16 articles, which will provide an overview of the biomechanics of the procedure, several surgical options (including how to perform the operation on a fully-awake patient), as well as some novel approaches and a review of one doctor’s patient outcomes over the past 30 years.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771844
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770977

About the Authors

Jin Bo Tang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rhode Island Hospital

Steve Lee Author

