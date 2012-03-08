Ten Cate's Oral Histology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323078467, 9780323096300

Ten Cate's Oral Histology

8th Edition

Development, Structure, and Function

Authors: Antonio Nanci
eBook ISBN: 9780323096300
eBook ISBN: 9780323242073
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th March 2012
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understand oral histology and learn to apply your knowledge in the clinical setting with this definitive reference. Now in full color and thoroughly updated, Ten Cate's 8th Edition provides insight on contemporary research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, postnatal growth and development that is essential to your success in oral health!

Table of Contents

1. Structure of the Oral Tissues

2. General Embryology

3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity

4. Cytoskeleton, Cell Junctions, Fibroblasts, and Extracellular Matrixes

5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues

6. Bone

7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure

8. Dentin-Pulp Complex

9. Periodontium

10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding

11. Salivary Glands

12. Oral Mucosa

13. Temporomandibular Joint

14. Facial growth and development

15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323096300
eBook ISBN:
9780323242073

About the Author

Antonio Nanci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Reviews

"This textbook, aimed at undergraduate students, suits its purpoise perfectly, as it is straightforward and easy to understand...One of the best features of this book is the use of images and diagrams. There is a mixture of colour and monochrome images and they complement the text well. Not only do they aid understanding but they make the book more engaging...This book on the fundamental elements of dentistry is interesting, understandable and a comprehensive source of information for dental students."

Vital, October 2012

"This book, now written by Professor Antonio Nanci… is a classic and a core text on the subject. Indeed, Professor Ten Cate’s name is now virtually synonymous with the subject of oral histology."

British Dental Association News, March 2013

 

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.