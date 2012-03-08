Ten Cate's Oral Histology
8th Edition
Development, Structure, and Function
Description
Understand oral histology and learn to apply your knowledge in the clinical setting with this definitive reference. Now in full color and thoroughly updated, Ten Cate's 8th Edition provides insight on contemporary research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, postnatal growth and development that is essential to your success in oral health!
Table of Contents
1. Structure of the Oral Tissues
2. General Embryology
3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity
4. Cytoskeleton, Cell Junctions, Fibroblasts, and Extracellular Matrixes
5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues
6. Bone
7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure
8. Dentin-Pulp Complex
9. Periodontium
10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding
11. Salivary Glands
12. Oral Mucosa
13. Temporomandibular Joint
14. Facial growth and development
15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 8th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096300
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242073
About the Author
Antonio Nanci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Reviews
"This textbook, aimed at undergraduate students, suits its purpoise perfectly, as it is straightforward and easy to understand...One of the best features of this book is the use of images and diagrams. There is a mixture of colour and monochrome images and they complement the text well. Not only do they aid understanding but they make the book more engaging...This book on the fundamental elements of dentistry is interesting, understandable and a comprehensive source of information for dental students."
Vital, October 2012
"This book, now written by Professor Antonio Nanci… is a classic and a core text on the subject. Indeed, Professor Ten Cate’s name is now virtually synonymous with the subject of oral histology."
British Dental Association News, March 2013