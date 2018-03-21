Ten Cate's Oral Histology: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Gain a deeper understanding of oral health with the definitive text in oral histology. Written by Dr. Antonio Nanci, a world-renowned leader in cell biology, the South Asia edition of Ten Cate’s Oral Histology covers all the latest research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, and postnatal growth and development that is essential to success in oral health! Considered to be the standard in the field, this renowned text uses straightforward explanations and detailed, full-color micrographs, images, and illustrations to help you better understand even the most complex topics.
Key Features
Table of Contents
1. Structure of the Oral Tissues
2. General Embryology
3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity
4. Basic Concepts on the Cell, Extracellular Matrix, and Neural Elements
5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues
6. Bone
7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure
8. Dentin-Pulp Complex
9. Periodontium
10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding
11. Salivary Glands
12. Oral Mucosa
13. The Mastication Apparatus
14. Facial growth and development
15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 21st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249079
About the Author
Antonio Nanci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada