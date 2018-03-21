Ten Cate's Oral Histology: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249079

Ten Cate's Oral Histology: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Antonio Nanci
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249079
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 21st March 2018
Page Count: 354
Description

Gain a deeper understanding of oral health with the definitive text in oral histology. Written by Dr. Antonio Nanci, a world-renowned leader in cell biology, the South Asia edition of Ten Cate’s Oral Histology covers all the latest research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, and postnatal growth and development that is essential to success in oral health! Considered to be the standard in the field, this renowned text uses straightforward explanations and detailed, full-color micrographs, images, and illustrations to help you better understand even the most complex topics.

Key Features

  • Detailed histological and structural images help you differentiate the structures.
  • Medical approach to histology helps you understand underlying biological events, and oral tissue repair and regeneration.
  • Full-color format helps bring oral histology to life.

    • Table of Contents

    1. Structure of the Oral Tissues
    2. General Embryology
    3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity
    4. Basic Concepts on the Cell, Extracellular Matrix, and Neural Elements
    5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues
    6. Bone
    7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure
    8. Dentin-Pulp Complex
    9. Periodontium
    10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding
    11. Salivary Glands
    12. Oral Mucosa
    13. The Mastication Apparatus
    14. Facial growth and development
    15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues

    About the Author

    Antonio Nanci

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

