Ten Cate's Oral Histology, 8e
1st Edition
Description
Understand oral histology and learn to apply your knowledge in the clinical setting with this definitive reference. Now in full color and thoroughly updated, Ten Cate's 8th Edition provides insight on contemporary research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, postnatal growth and development that is essential to your success in oral health!
Table of Contents
1. Structure of the Oral Tissues
2. General Embryology
3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity
4. Cytoskeleton, Cell Junctions, Fibroblasts, and Extracellular Matrixes
5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues
6. Bone
7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure
8. Dentin-Pulp Complex
9. Periodontium
10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding
11. Salivary Glands
12. Oral Mucosa
13. Temporomandibular Joint
14. Facial growth and development
15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 9th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131233436
About the Author
Antonio Nanci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada