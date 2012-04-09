Ten Cate's Oral Histology, 8e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131233436

Ten Cate's Oral Histology, 8e

1st Edition

Authors: Antonio Nanci
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131233436
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 9th April 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understand oral histology and learn to apply your knowledge in the clinical setting with this definitive reference. Now in full color and thoroughly updated, Ten Cate's 8th Edition provides insight on contemporary research and trends in oral histology, embryology, physiology, oral biology, postnatal growth and development that is essential to your success in oral health!

Table of Contents

1. Structure of the Oral Tissues

2. General Embryology

3. Embryology of the Head, Face, and Oral Cavity

4. Cytoskeleton, Cell Junctions, Fibroblasts, and Extracellular Matrixes

5. Development of the Tooth and Its Supporting Tissues

6. Bone

7. Enamel: Composition, Formation, and Structure

8. Dentin-Pulp Complex

9. Periodontium

10. Physiologic Tooth Movement: Eruption and Shedding

11. Salivary Glands

12. Oral Mucosa

13. Temporomandibular Joint

14. Facial growth and development

15. Repair and Regeneration of Oral Tissues

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131233436

About the Author

Antonio Nanci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.