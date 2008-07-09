Temporary Anchorage Devices in Orthodontics

PART 1: BIOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE



1. Endosseous Miniscrews: Historical, Vascular, and Integration Perspectives



2. Biological Response of Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices



PART 2: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING



3. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning of Mini-Implant Orthodontics



4. Miniature Osseointegrated Implants for Orthodontics Anchorage



5. Factors of Importance When Deciding to Use Skeletal Anchorage



PART 3: BIOMECHANICS CONSIDERATIONS



6. Biomechanical Principles in the Miniscrew-driven Orthodontics



7. Skeletal Anchorage Based on Biomechanics



PART 4: ANCHORAGE DEVICE SYSTEMS AND CLINICAL APPLICATIONS



8. The Appliances, Mechanics, and Treatment Strategies Toward Orthognathic-Like Treatment Results



9. The Management of Occlusal Plane and Missing Teeth



10. The Management of Missing Teeth with TAD



11. Skeletal Anchorage — Different Approaches



12. Clinical Application of Microimplants



13. Clinical Suitability of Titanium Microscrews for Orthodontic Anchorage



14. Treatment Planning Endosseous Dental Implants for Orthodontic Anchorage and Prosthodontic Restorations



PART 5: SKELETAL ANCHORAGE



15. Skeletal Anchorage System (SAS): Utilizing Orthodontic Miniplates



16. Bone Anchorage: A New Concept in Orthodontics



17. Palatal Anchorage



18. Skeletal Anchorage in Orthodontics Using Palatal Implants