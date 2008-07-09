Temporary Anchorage Devices in Orthodontics
1st Edition
Description
The first book of its kind, Temporary Anchorage Devices in Orthodontics is your source for the latest information on minimally invasive, cost-effective, and esthetically pleasing temporary anchorage devices. This essential reference offers quick access to everything you need to know to begin offering these popular treatment options to your patients, including diagnosis and treatment planning, biomechanical considerations, clinical applications of anchorage device systems, and skeletal anchorage. Full-color illustrations and detailed case reports guide you through the entire treatment process, helping you achieve superior patient outcomes.
Key Features
- Over 1,650 full-color clinical photographs and accompanying line drawings clarify important concepts and show treatment progress from beginning to end.
- Case Report boxes walk you through the treatment of specific conditions — from initial patient visit to final outcome — with clinical photos that allow you to see the changes that occur at each stage of treatment.
- Expert contributors from all over the world lend their knowledge and experience to each topic to ensure that you have the most accurate, up-to-date, and clinically relevant information available.
Table of Contents
PART 1: BIOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE
1. Endosseous Miniscrews: Historical, Vascular, and Integration Perspectives
2. Biological Response of Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices
PART 2: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
3. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning of Mini-Implant Orthodontics
4. Miniature Osseointegrated Implants for Orthodontics Anchorage
5. Factors of Importance When Deciding to Use Skeletal Anchorage
PART 3: BIOMECHANICS CONSIDERATIONS
6. Biomechanical Principles in the Miniscrew-driven Orthodontics
7. Skeletal Anchorage Based on Biomechanics
PART 4: ANCHORAGE DEVICE SYSTEMS AND CLINICAL APPLICATIONS
8. The Appliances, Mechanics, and Treatment Strategies Toward Orthognathic-Like Treatment Results
9. The Management of Occlusal Plane and Missing Teeth
10. The Management of Missing Teeth with TAD
11. Skeletal Anchorage — Different Approaches
12. Clinical Application of Microimplants
13. Clinical Suitability of Titanium Microscrews for Orthodontic Anchorage
14. Treatment Planning Endosseous Dental Implants for Orthodontic Anchorage and Prosthodontic Restorations
PART 5: SKELETAL ANCHORAGE
15. Skeletal Anchorage System (SAS): Utilizing Orthodontic Miniplates
16. Bone Anchorage: A New Concept in Orthodontics
17. Palatal Anchorage
18. Skeletal Anchorage in Orthodontics Using Palatal Implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 9th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323048071
About the Editor
Ravindra Nanda
Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
About the Author
Ravindra Nanda
Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT