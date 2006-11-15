Temporal Lobe Epilepsy and the Mind-Brain Relationship: A New Perspective, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The ID, The Ego, and The Temporal Lobe
I Introduction
II Phenomenology of Seizures
III Clinical Findings in Patients Treated at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, During the 1960s
IV The Interictal Period
V Complete Case Histories of Two Patients with Psychotic Manifestations
VI Conclusions
ID, EGO, and Temporal Lobe Revisited
I Introduction
II Historical Perspective
III Clinical Material
IV Methodology
V Findings
VI Conclusions
Olfactory Gustatory Responses Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of Amygdalar Region in Man are Qualitatively Modifiable by Interview Content: Case Report and Review
I Introduction
II Case Report
III Methods
IV Results
V Discussion
VI Summary and Conclusions
Pathogenesis of Psychosis in Epilepsy. The â€œSeesawâ€ Theory: Myth or Reality?
I Introduction
II Classifications of Psychosis in Epilepsy
III Relationships Between Psychosis and Seizure Disorder
IV Experience of the Epilepsy Comprehensive Program at the Medical College of Ohio
V Illustrative Case Material
VI Response to Treatment Contributes to Our Understanding
VII Summary
Memory Function after Temporal Lobectomy for Seizure Control: A Comparative Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Study
I Introduction
II Literature
III Clinical Material
IV Results
V Comparison of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Evaluation of Memory Function After TLX
VI Discussion
VII Conclusions
Life After Surgery for TemporoLimbic Seizures
I Introduction
II Review of the Literature
III Material and Methodology
IV Results
V Behavioral Outcome
VI Discussion and Conclusions
Appendix I: In Memoriam: Mark Rayport, M.D. C.M., Ph.D., F.A.C.S, An Appreciation by George Ojemann
Appendix II: Conceptual Foundations of Studies of Patients Undergoing Temporal Lobe Surgery for Seizure Control*
I Definition of Clinical Neuropsychiatry
II Neuropsychiatric Epileptology
III Scopes of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Epileptology
IV Experimental and Therapeutic Brain Ablation Paradigms
V Algorithm and Policies of Presurgical Evaluation
Index
Introduction
Dedication
Contributors to Volume 76
Description
This book is devoted to the surgical treatment of epilepsy and its consequences, and provides an extraordinary perspective on the fascinating question of the relationship between brain and mind. Contrary to the current emphasis on statistics and objectivity, this book is dedicated to understanding the whole person, the life and experiences of the individual. It reports on cutting-edge technical skills provided with a human touch. This book reflects the understanding that the temporolimbic seizure originates in tissue providing the substrate for the emotional life and memory. Finally, it emphasizes the value of clinical research – here, conducted in the course of the diagnosis and surgical treatment of epilepsy – in helping to elucidate the relationship between brain and mind.
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists.
