Temporal Lobe Epilepsy and the Mind-Brain Relationship: A New Perspective, Volume 76

The ID, The Ego, and The Temporal Lobe

I Introduction

II Phenomenology of Seizures

III Clinical Findings in Patients Treated at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, During the 1960s

IV The Interictal Period

V Complete Case Histories of Two Patients with Psychotic Manifestations

VI Conclusions

ID, EGO, and Temporal Lobe Revisited

I Introduction

II Historical Perspective

III Clinical Material

IV Methodology

V Findings

VI Conclusions

Olfactory Gustatory Responses Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of Amygdalar Region in Man are Qualitatively Modifiable by Interview Content: Case Report and Review

I Introduction

II Case Report

III Methods

IV Results

V Discussion

VI Summary and Conclusions

Pathogenesis of Psychosis in Epilepsy. The â€œSeesawâ€ Theory: Myth or Reality?

I Introduction

II Classifications of Psychosis in Epilepsy

III Relationships Between Psychosis and Seizure Disorder

IV Experience of the Epilepsy Comprehensive Program at the Medical College of Ohio

V Illustrative Case Material

VI Response to Treatment Contributes to Our Understanding

VII Summary

Memory Function after Temporal Lobectomy for Seizure Control: A Comparative Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Study

I Introduction

II Literature

III Clinical Material

IV Results

V Comparison of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Evaluation of Memory Function After TLX

VI Discussion

VII Conclusions

Life After Surgery for TemporoLimbic Seizures

I Introduction

II Review of the Literature

III Material and Methodology

IV Results

V Behavioral Outcome

VI Discussion and Conclusions

Appendix I: In Memoriam: Mark Rayport, M.D. C.M., Ph.D., F.A.C.S, An Appreciation by George Ojemann

Appendix II: Conceptual Foundations of Studies of Patients Undergoing Temporal Lobe Surgery for Seizure Control*

I Definition of Clinical Neuropsychiatry

II Neuropsychiatric Epileptology

III Scopes of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Epileptology

IV Experimental and Therapeutic Brain Ablation Paradigms

V Algorithm and Policies of Presurgical Evaluation

Introduction

Dedication

