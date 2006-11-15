Temporal Lobe Epilepsy and the Mind-Brain Relationship: A New Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736673, 9780080469171

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy and the Mind-Brain Relationship: A New Perspective, Volume 76

1st Edition

Editors: Shirley Ferguson
eBook ISBN: 9780080469171
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736673
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2006
Page Count: 168
Table of Contents

The ID, The Ego, and The Temporal Lobe

I Introduction

II Phenomenology of Seizures

III Clinical Findings in Patients Treated at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, During the 1960s

IV The Interictal Period

V Complete Case Histories of Two Patients with Psychotic Manifestations

VI Conclusions

ID, EGO, and Temporal Lobe Revisited

I Introduction

II Historical Perspective

III Clinical Material

IV Methodology

V Findings

VI Conclusions

Olfactory Gustatory Responses Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of Amygdalar Region in Man are Qualitatively Modifiable by Interview Content: Case Report and Review

I Introduction

II Case Report

III Methods

IV Results

V Discussion

VI Summary and Conclusions

Pathogenesis of Psychosis in Epilepsy. The â€œSeesawâ€ Theory: Myth or Reality?

I Introduction

II Classifications of Psychosis in Epilepsy

III Relationships Between Psychosis and Seizure Disorder

IV Experience of the Epilepsy Comprehensive Program at the Medical College of Ohio

V Illustrative Case Material

VI Response to Treatment Contributes to Our Understanding

VII Summary

Memory Function after Temporal Lobectomy for Seizure Control: A Comparative Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Study

I Introduction

II Literature

III Clinical Material

IV Results

V Comparison of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Evaluation of Memory Function After TLX

VI Discussion

VII Conclusions

Life After Surgery for TemporoLimbic Seizures

I Introduction

II Review of the Literature

III Material and Methodology

IV Results

V Behavioral Outcome

VI Discussion and Conclusions

Appendix I: In Memoriam: Mark Rayport, M.D. C.M., Ph.D., F.A.C.S, An Appreciation by George Ojemann

Appendix II: Conceptual Foundations of Studies of Patients Undergoing Temporal Lobe Surgery for Seizure Control*

I Definition of Clinical Neuropsychiatry

II Neuropsychiatric Epileptology

III Scopes of Neuropsychiatric and Neuropsychological Epileptology

IV Experimental and Therapeutic Brain Ablation Paradigms

V Algorithm and Policies of Presurgical Evaluation

Series Editors

Index

Introduction

Dedication

Contributors to Volume 76

Contents of Recent Volumes

Acknowledgments

Description

This book is devoted to the surgical treatment of epilepsy and its consequences, and provides an extraordinary perspective on the fascinating question of the relationship between brain and mind. Contrary to the current emphasis on statistics and objectivity, this book is dedicated to understanding the whole person, the life and experiences of the individual. It reports on cutting-edge technical skills provided with a human touch. This book reflects the understanding that the temporolimbic seizure originates in tissue providing the substrate for the emotional life and memory. Finally, it emphasizes the value of clinical research – here, conducted in the course of the diagnosis and surgical treatment of epilepsy – in helping to elucidate the relationship between brain and mind.

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080469171
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736673

About the Editors

Shirley Ferguson Editor

