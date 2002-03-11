Temperature-Fatigue Interaction, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings. Thermomechancial Behaviour. Thermo-mechanical fatigue behavior of cast 319 aluminum alloys (C.C. Engler-Pinto Jr. et al.).
Validating the predictive capabilities: a key issue in modelling thermomechanical fatigue life (H.J. Maier, H.-J. Christ).
Damage under Isothermal Loading.
Effect of notches on high temperature fatigue/creep behaviour of CMSX-4 superalloy single crystals (P. Lukáš et al.).
Thermomechanical fatigue and aging of cast aluminum alloy: a link between numerical modelling and microstructural approach (I. Guillot et al.).
Cyclic deformation and life time behaviour of NiCr22Co12Mo9 at isothermal and thermal-mechanical fatigue (M. Moalla et al.).
Damage under Thermal-Mechanical Loading.
Lifetime, cyclic deformation and damage behaviour of MAR-M-247 CC under in-phase, out-of-phase and phase-shift TMF-loadings (T. Beck et al.).
Thermal fatigue of the nickel base alloy in 625 and the 2¼ Cr-1Mo steel (R. Ebara, T. Yamada).
Low cycle and thermomechanical fatigue of nickel base superalloys for gas turbine application (M. Marchionni).
Crack Growth.
How far have we come in predicting high temperature crack growth and the challenges that remain ahead (A. Saxena).
Environmental effects on near-threshold fatigue crack propagation on a Ti6246 alloy at 500ºC (C. Sarrazin-Baudoux, J. Petit).
Growth behaviour of small surface cracks in inconel 718 superalloy (M. Goto et al.).
Design and Structures.
Thermomechanical fatigue design of aluminium components (L. Verger et al.).
Thermomechanical fatigue in the automotive industry (A. Bignonnet, E. Charkaluk).
Lifetime prediction on stainless steel components under thermal fatigue load (P.O. Santacreu).
Description
This volume contains a selection of peer-reviewed papers presented at the International Conference on Temperature-Fatigue Interaction, held in Paris, May 29-31, 2001, organised by the Fatigue Committee of the Societé Française de Métallurgie et de Matériaux (SF2M), under the auspices of the European Structural Integrity Society.
The conference disseminated recent research results and promoting the interaction and collaboration amongst materials scientists, mechanical engineers and design engineers.
Many engineering components and structures used in the automotive, aerospace, power generation and many other industries experience cyclic mechanical loads at high temperature or temperature transients causing thermally induced stresses. The increase of operating temperature and thermal mechanical loading trigger the interaction with time-dependent phenomena such as creep and environmental effects (oxidation, corrosion).
A large number of metallic materials were investigated including aluminium alloys for the automotive industry, steels and cast iron for the automotive industry and materials forming, stainless steels for power plants, titanium, composites, intermetallic alloys and nickel base superalloys for aircraft industry, polymers.
Important progress was observed in testing practice for high temperature behaviour, including environment and thermo-mechanical loading as well as in observation techniques.
A large problem which was emphasized is to know precisely service loading cycles under non-isothermal conditions. This was considered critical for numerous thermal fatigue problems discussed in this conference.
Readership
For materials scientists and engineers (mechanical, civil, automotive, aerospace) with an interest in fatigue-related and structural integrity problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 11th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080439822
About the Authors
L. Remy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole des Mines de Paris, Centre des Materiaux, CNRS-UMR 7633, B.P. 87, Evry, 91003, France
J. Petit Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Nationale Superieure de Mecanique et d'Aerotechnique Laboratoire de Mechanique et Physique des Materiaux, CNRS, Poitiers, France