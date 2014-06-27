Telomeres in Health and Disease, Volume 125
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Telomere and Telomerase Biology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The General Structure of Telomeric DNA
- 3 Replication of Telomeres
- 4 Telomeric Chromatin: Implications for End Protection, Telomere Replication, and Telomere Length Regulation
- 5 TERRA: The Telomeric RNA Transcript
- 6 Consequences of Telomere Deprotection
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Human Telomeres and Telomere Biology Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Telomere Biology in Humans
- 3 What Is a TBD?
- 4 Clinical Features of the TBDs
- 5 Germ-Line Genetics of TBDs
- 6 Diagnosing TBDs
- 7 Genetic Counseling Considerations
- 8 Clinical Management
- 9 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Telomere Biology in Stem Cells and Reprogramming
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Telomere Homeostasis in Stem Cells
- 3 Cellular Reprogramming
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Telomere Dynamics and Aging
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Telomere Structure, Determinants of Telomere Dynamics, Measurement Parameters, and Regulation Mechanisms
- 2 Telomere Connection to the Characteristics of Aging: Cell Senescence and Apoptosis, Mitochondrial Function, and Metabolism
- 3 Telomeres Dynamics in Early Embryonic Development, Stem Cells, and Infancy
- 4 Telomere Dynamics and Aging-Related Disorders
- 5 Perspective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Telomeres in Molecular Epidemiology Studies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TL in Accessible Tissue as a Surrogate for the Disease Site
- 3 Considerations in Observational Studies of TL
- 4 Epidemiological Evaluation of the Role of Telomeres in Human Health
- 5 The Effect of TL Method of Measurement on Study Results
- 6 Analytic Considerations in TL Epidemiology Studies
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Telomere Dysfunction and Hematologic Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bone Marrow Failure
- 3 Dyskeratosis Congenita
- 4 Disease Anticipation
- 5 Aplastic Anemia
- 6 Clinical Management in Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
- 7 Telomere Shortening in Other Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
- 8 Animal Models
- 9 Telomeres and Hematologic Cancers
- Chapter Seven: The Role of Telomeres in Liver Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Telomeres and Telomerase, an Overview
- 2 Telomere Shortening and Disease Progression
- 3 The Role of Telomere Dysfunction in Cirrhosis Formation
- 4 Association of Telomerase Mutations With Liver Cirrhosis
- 5 The Role of Telomeres in Metabolic Liver Disease
- 6 The Role of Telomeres During Carcinogenesis
- 7 Chromosomal Instability and Hepatocarcinogenesis
- 8 Telomere Dysfunction Promotes Hepatocarcinogenesis
- 9 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interests
- Chapter Eight: Telomeres in Lung Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
- 3 Telomeres and Emphysema
- 4 Telomeres and Development of Lung Disease
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
Description
This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on telomeres in health and disease. This volume covers a variety of topics with reviews written by experts in the field.
Key Features
- Contributions from specialists in telomere diseases
- Informs and updates on how telomere dysfunction may cause disease in humans
Readership
PhDs in the fields of molecular and cellular biology and MDs and physician-scientists in internal medicine, hematology, oncology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 27th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123979094
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978981
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rodrigo Calado Serial Volume Editor
Rodrigo Calado received his MD in 1997 and PhD in 2003 both from the University of São Paulo, Brazil. He was trained in hematology and did his postdoctoral fellowship at the U. S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland with Dr. Neal S. Young, where he also worked as a Staff Scientist between 2007 and 2011. He is currently Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of São Paulo in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil. Dr. Calado was the first to report on telomerase enzyme mutations in humans causing disease (aplastic anemia) and found that telomerase complex mutations also predisposed to leukemia and liver cirrhosis. He also demonstrated that short telomeres increase chromosome instability in humans and that sex hormones up-regulate telomerase function in hematopoietic cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA