Telomeres in Health and Disease - 1st Edition

Telomeres in Health and Disease, Volume 125

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rodrigo Calado
eBook ISBN: 9780123979094
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123978981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 2014
Page Count: 202
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Telomere and Telomerase Biology
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The General Structure of Telomeric DNA
    • 3 Replication of Telomeres
    • 4 Telomeric Chromatin: Implications for End Protection, Telomere Replication, and Telomere Length Regulation
    • 5 TERRA: The Telomeric RNA Transcript
    • 6 Consequences of Telomere Deprotection
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Two: Human Telomeres and Telomere Biology Disorders
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Telomere Biology in Humans
    • 3 What Is a TBD?
    • 4 Clinical Features of the TBDs
    • 5 Germ-Line Genetics of TBDs
    • 6 Diagnosing TBDs
    • 7 Genetic Counseling Considerations
    • 8 Clinical Management
    • 9 Summary and Future Directions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Three: Telomere Biology in Stem Cells and Reprogramming
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Telomere Homeostasis in Stem Cells
    • 3 Cellular Reprogramming
    • 4 Conclusions
  • Chapter Four: Telomere Dynamics and Aging
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction: Telomere Structure, Determinants of Telomere Dynamics, Measurement Parameters, and Regulation Mechanisms
    • 2 Telomere Connection to the Characteristics of Aging: Cell Senescence and Apoptosis, Mitochondrial Function, and Metabolism
    • 3 Telomeres Dynamics in Early Embryonic Development, Stem Cells, and Infancy
    • 4 Telomere Dynamics and Aging-Related Disorders
    • 5 Perspective
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Five: Telomeres in Molecular Epidemiology Studies
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 TL in Accessible Tissue as a Surrogate for the Disease Site
    • 3 Considerations in Observational Studies of TL
    • 4 Epidemiological Evaluation of the Role of Telomeres in Human Health
    • 5 The Effect of TL Method of Measurement on Study Results
    • 6 Analytic Considerations in TL Epidemiology Studies
    • 7 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgment
  • Chapter Six: Telomere Dysfunction and Hematologic Disorders
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Bone Marrow Failure
    • 3 Dyskeratosis Congenita
    • 4 Disease Anticipation
    • 5 Aplastic Anemia
    • 6 Clinical Management in Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
    • 7 Telomere Shortening in Other Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
    • 8 Animal Models
    • 9 Telomeres and Hematologic Cancers
  • Chapter Seven: The Role of Telomeres in Liver Disease
    • Abstract
    • 1 Telomeres and Telomerase, an Overview
    • 2 Telomere Shortening and Disease Progression
    • 3 The Role of Telomere Dysfunction in Cirrhosis Formation
    • 4 Association of Telomerase Mutations With Liver Cirrhosis
    • 5 The Role of Telomeres in Metabolic Liver Disease
    • 6 The Role of Telomeres During Carcinogenesis
    • 7 Chromosomal Instability and Hepatocarcinogenesis
    • 8 Telomere Dysfunction Promotes Hepatocarcinogenesis
    • 9 Conclusion
    • Conflict of Interests
  • Chapter Eight: Telomeres in Lung Diseases
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
    • 3 Telomeres and Emphysema
    • 4 Telomeres and Development of Lung Disease
    • 5 Conclusions
  • Index

Description

This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on telomeres in health and disease. This volume covers a variety of topics with reviews written by experts in the field.

Key Features

  • Contributions from specialists in telomere diseases
  • Informs and updates on how telomere dysfunction may cause disease in humans

Readership

PhDs in the fields of molecular and cellular biology and MDs and physician-scientists in internal medicine, hematology, oncology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology.

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123979094
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123978981

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rodrigo Calado

Rodrigo Calado Serial Volume Editor

Rodrigo Calado received his MD in 1997 and PhD in 2003 both from the University of São Paulo, Brazil. He was trained in hematology and did his postdoctoral fellowship at the U. S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland with Dr. Neal S. Young, where he also worked as a Staff Scientist between 2007 and 2011. He is currently Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of São Paulo in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil. Dr. Calado was the first to report on telomerase enzyme mutations in humans causing disease (aplastic anemia) and found that telomerase complex mutations also predisposed to leukemia and liver cirrhosis. He also demonstrated that short telomeres increase chromosome instability in humans and that sex hormones up-regulate telomerase function in hematopoietic cells.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

