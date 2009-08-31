Television Violence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444879783, 9780080866864

Television Violence, Volume 32

1st Edition

A Child's Eye View

Series Volume Editors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080866864
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 439
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
83.30
83.30
83.30
95.20
83.30
83.30
95.20
72.00
50.40
50.40
50.40
57.60
50.40
50.40
57.60
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
439
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
1st January 1986
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866864

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Bozzano Luisa Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.