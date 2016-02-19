Teleports in the Information Age

Teleports represent the pinnacle of telecommunications development throughout the world. They are based on technologies (such as the telephone) which have become indispensable to daily life. But the pace of progress in this field is increasing rapidly. It has therefore become necessary to analyze current developments, and look to the future.

This book presents discussions and analyses on almost all aspects of Teleports, ranging from the economic and legal considerations, to site development and the variety of services that can be offered. The final section of the book looks at the practice of operating Teleports in various countries around the world.