Teleports in the Information Age - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701831, 9780080984766

Teleports in the Information Age

1st Edition

Editors: J.M. Noothoven van Goor G. Lefcoe
eBook ISBN: 9780080984766
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Description

Teleports represent the pinnacle of telecommunications development throughout the world. They are based on technologies (such as the telephone) which have become indispensable to daily life. But the pace of progress in this field is increasing rapidly. It has therefore become necessary to analyze current developments, and look to the future.

This book presents discussions and analyses on almost all aspects of Teleports, ranging from the economic and legal considerations, to site development and the variety of services that can be offered. The final section of the book looks at the practice of operating Teleports in various countries around the world.

Table of Contents

Opening Session. Keynote Address (J. Jipguep). Papers by: Y. Okuyama; G. Lefcoe; G.F. Tozzoli; R.J. O'Rorke, Jr.. Teleports and Teleservices. Papers by: S. Lange; P.H. Enslow, Jr.; C. Vernimb et al.; A. Mowshowitz; D.T. Tudge. Teleports and Site Development. Papers by: P. Valentine; P. Patri; U. Mohri; J. Worthington; K. Ihda; W.L. Fishman; A. Downs. Teleports and Economic Development. Papers by: S. Itoh; G.G.J.M. Poeth; T.C. Tinsley; R.H. Cowan. Teleports and Legal Aspects. Papers by: R.R. Bruce; E.-J. Mestmäcker; C. le Stanc; H. Cohen Jehoram. Teleports and Technology. Papers by: P.P. 't Hoen; J.A. Dinklo; J. Chaplin; S. Hånell, C. Vernimb; D. Lazak; P. d'Oultremont. Teleports in Practice. Papers by: R. Annunziata; A.R. Ward; W. Kitamura; D.A. Doornhein; S. Otsuka; Z.J.J. van Asch van Wijck; Y. Gassot; G.J. Hanneman.

Details

English
© North Holland 1987
North Holland
9780080984766

About the Editor

J.M. Noothoven van Goor

G. Lefcoe

