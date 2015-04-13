Telemedicine in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-2

Drs. Richard Carlson and Corey Scurlock have put together a cutting edge list of topics regarding the use of Telemedicine in the Intensive Care Unit. Topics include: Tele-Neurocritical Care, Outcomes related to Telemedicine in the ICU,Telemedicine in the ICU: Its role in Emergencies and Disaster Management,Increasing Quality through Telemedicine in the ICU,The Role of Telemedicine in Pediatric Critical Care,Telemedicine and the Septic Patient,Taking Care of the Cardiac Critical Care Patient with Telemedicine,Barriers to ICU telemedicine,and Design and Function of Tele-ICU.