Telemedicine in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Carlson
eBook ISBN: 9780323359894
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359719
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description
Drs. Richard Carlson and Corey Scurlock have put together a cutting edge list of topics regarding the use of Telemedicine in the Intensive Care Unit. Topics include: Tele-Neurocritical Care, Outcomes related to Telemedicine in the ICU,Telemedicine in the ICU: Its role in Emergencies and Disaster Management,Increasing Quality through Telemedicine in the ICU,The Role of Telemedicine in Pediatric Critical Care,Telemedicine and the Septic Patient,Taking Care of the Cardiac Critical Care Patient with Telemedicine,Barriers to ICU telemedicine,and Design and Function of Tele-ICU.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 13th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359719
About the Authors
Richard Carlson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Maricopa Medical Center
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.