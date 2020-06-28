Telemedicine and Connected Health in Obstetrics and Gynecology,An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 47-2

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Curtis Lowery has put together a unique issue that discusses the telemedicine in obstetrics and gynecology. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics What is telehealth and what do I need to know about it; Licensing, reimbursement and regulatory issues in the delivery of telemedicine and connected health; Telemedicine for low-risk obstetrics; Telemedicine In high-risk obstetrics; Telemedicine for gynecology; Telemedicine and Connected Health for GYN oncology; Telemedicine and connected health for contraception; Maternal Health and monitoring devices for obstetrics and gynecology; Telepsychiatry and drug treatment in obstetrics; Telemedicine as a method to reduce perinatal mortality; and Telemedicine and distance learning for OB/GYN provider education. Readers will come away with the information they need to incorporate telemedicine into their care of gynecologic or obstetric patients.