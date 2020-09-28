Telehealth in Sleep Medicine, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics has been compiled by esteemed Consulting Editor, Teofilo Lee-Chiong, and brings together recent sleep medicine articles that will be useful for Primary Care Providers. Topics include: Internet-Delivered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia Tailoring Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia for Patients with Chronic Insomnia; Prescription Drugs Used in Insomnia; Hypnotic Discontinuation in Chronic Insomnia; Evaluation of the Sleepy Patient Differential Diagnosis; Subjective and Objective Assessment of Hypersomnolence; Pharmacologic Management of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness; Nonpharmacologic Management of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Choosing the Best Positive Airway Pressure Device; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Choosing the Best Interface; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Achieving Adherence to Positive Airway Pressure Treatment and Dealing with Complications; Oral Appliances in the Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Avoiding and Managing Oral Appliance Therapy Side Effects; Positional Therapy for Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Pharmacologic and Nonpharmacologic Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome; Drugs Used in Parasomnia; Drugs Used in Circadian Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disturbances; Sleep in the Aging Population; and Sleep, Health, and Society.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323722247
About the Editors
Jean-Louis Pépin
Dennis Hwang
