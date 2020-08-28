Telehealth for Pediatricians,An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-4

In collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Bonita Stanton, the Guest Editors of this issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America have comprehensively review the current and future opportunities for implementing telehealth into pediatric practice. Expert authors have written review articles that provide information based on current knowledge of implementation of technologies but also ask questions about how to implement and what potential challenges there will be. Articles are specifically devoted to: Overview of Telehealth for Pediatricians; Role of Doctor—Patient Relationship in Telehealth; Design Purpose and Design Thinking for Telehealth; How to Implement Telehealth in Pediatrics; Issues Related to Adoption of Health Apps and Telemedicine Programs; Workforce Trends and Business Model for Telehealth; Moral, Political and Economic and Social Dilemmas of Telehealth; Automated Digital Health with Big Data, Predictive Analytics and AI; Tele-rounds and Cased-Based Training; Role of Text-messaging and Messaging apps in telehealth; High-Quality Telehealth Training Programs; Technical and Regulatory Issues of Telehealth Medicine; and Global Health Perspective on Telehealth. Pediatricians will come away with the information they need to employ telemedicine in their clinical practice