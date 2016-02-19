Telecommunications Engineer's Reference Book
1st Edition
Description
Telecommunications Engineer's Reference Book maintains a balance between developments and established technology in telecommunications. This book consists of four parts. Part 1 introduces mathematical techniques that are required for the analysis of telecommunication systems. The physical environment of telecommunications and basic principles such as the teletraffic theory, electromagnetic waves, optics and vision, ionosphere and troposphere, and signals and noise are described in Part 2. Part 3 covers the political and regulatory environment of the telecommunications industry, telecommunication standards, open system interconnect reference model, multiple access techniques, and network management. The last part deliberates telecommunication applications that includes synchronous digital hierarchy, asynchronous transfer mode, integrated services digital network, switching systems, centrex, and call management. This publication is intended for practicing engineers, and as a supplementary text for undergraduate courses in telecommunications.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Part 1 - Mathematical Techniques
1 Statistical Analysis
Introduction
Data Presentation
Averages
Dispersion From The Average
Skewness
Combinations and Permutations
Regression and Correlation
Probability
Probability Distributions
Sampling
Tests of Significance
Bibliography
2 Fourier Analysis
Introduction
Generalized Fourier Expansion
Fourier Transforms
Discrete Sequences
The Discrete Fourier Transform
The Inverse Discrete Fourier Transform
The Fast Fourier Transform
Linear Time-Invariant Digital Systems
The Inverse Z-Transform
Data Truncation
Conclusions
References
3 Queuing Theory
Introduction
Models Based on the Exponential
Markov Process and Markov Chains
Transform Methods
Queuing Networks
Queuing Models for Multi-Access Channels
References
4 Information Theory
Introduction
Information Capacity of a Store
Information and Thermodynamics
Mutual and Self Information
Discrete Memoryless Channels
Discrete Channels with Memory
Continuous Channels
References
Part 2 - Physical Phenomena
5 Teletraffic Theory
Introduction
Single Link Models
Network Models
Dynamic Routing Strategies
Bibliography
6 Electromagnetic Waves
Principles
Generation of the Electromagnetic Wave
Reception of the Electromagnetic Wave
The Space Wave
The Sky Wave
The Surface Wave
References
7 Optics and Vision
Basic Concepts of Optical Radiation
The Optical Spectrum
Radiometry and Photometry
Units of Measure
Instrumentation
The Human Eye
Structure of the Eye
The Eye as an Optical Instrument
Defects of Vision
Interaction of Light with Matter
References
8 Sound, Speech and Hearing
Sound Waves
Decibels
Hearing
Speech and Music
Acoustics
Psychoacoustics
References
9 The Ionosphere and the Troposphere
The Ionosphere
Formation of the Ionosphere and Its Morphology
Ionospheric Effects on Radio Signals
Communication and Monitoring Systems Relying on Ionospheric Probing Techniques
Ionospheric Probing Techniques
Propagation Prediction Procedures
The Troposphere
Survey of Propagation Modes in the Troposphere
Tropospheric Effects in Space Communications
Propagation and Co-Channel Interference
Techniques for Studying Tropospheric Structures
References
10 Signals and Noise
Definition of a Signal
Waveform and Frequency
Digital Signals
Examples of Signals
Classification of Signals
Signal Representation
Distortion of Signals
Types of Noise
Noise Units and Measurements
Signal to Noise Ratio
Noise Factor
Noise Waveforms
Part 3 - Communications Fundamentals
11 The Telecommunications Industry
Introduction
The Telecommunication Model
The Key Players
Economic Considerations
Services and Technology
References
12 Open Systems Interconnection Reference Model
Introduction
OSI Environment
Layered Architecture
Additional Layer Elements
Specific OSI Layers
Additional Provisions
Conclusions
Appendix
13 Multiple Access Techniques
Introduction
Queuing Theory
Performance Parameters
Classification of Multiple Access Techniques
Pure Contention Systems
Contention Minimization Systems
Non-Contention Systems
References
14 Coding
The Need for Error Control Coding
Principles of ECC
Block Coding
Interleaved and Concatenated Codes
Cyclic Codes
Convolution Codes
Encryption
Spread Spectrum Systems
References
15 Telecommunication Cables
Introduction
Symmetrical Pair Cables
Coaxial Pair Cables
Line Plant for Copper Cables
Optical Fibers
Optical Fiber Cables
Cable Design
Line Plant for Optical Cables
CCITT Standardized Optical Fibers
Future Developments
References
Acknowledgments
16 Network Management
The Need for Network Management
Network Management Structures
Network Management Hierarchy
Network Management Functions
Trends in Network Management
The OSI Model
OSI Network Management Concepts
The Telecommunication Management Network
The Simple Network Management Protocol
Bibliography
17 Antennas
Types of Antennas
Basic Properties
Generic Antenna Types
Specific Antenna Types
Antennas Used in Communication Systems
References
18 Analog Modulation
Introduction
Amplitude Modulation
Frequency and Phase Modulation
Pulse Modulation
Acknowledgments
References
19 Digital Modulation
Introduction
Digital Transmission
Digital Modulation of a Carrier
Pulse Code Modulation
Differential Pulse Code Modulation
Delta Modulation
Coding Program Quality Sound
Coding Video Signals
Acknowledgments
References
20 Frequency Division Multiplexing
FDM Principles
History
FDM Hierarchy
Frequency Translation
Carriers
Pilots
Noise Contributions
Measurement of Noise Contributions
Overload
Hypothetical Reference System
Companding
Through Connections
Transmultiplexers
Repeatered Cable Line Equipment
References
21 Time Division Multiplexing
General Definition
Digital Time Division Multiplex Structure
The Digital Hierarchy Levels
The T Carrier Framing and Coding Formats
The CEPT PCM-30 Framing Format
T1 and PCM-30 Alarms and Error Conditions
Coding Schemes
Examples of Digital Network Services
22 Telecommunication Standards
The Growth of Telecommunication Standards
The Standards Making Process
International Standards Organizations
European Standards
USA Standards Organizations
Canadian Standards Organizations
Japanese Standards Organizations
Australian Standards Organizations
New Zealand Standards Organizations
Bibliography
23 Safety and EMC
Introduction
Safety
Basic Elements of Telecom Safety
Classical Safety Standards
Telecom Safety Considerations
EN41003
Choice of Relevant Safety Requirements
Documentation
Electromagnetic Compatibility
EMC Legislation and Standards
Interference Coupling Mechanisms
Circuit Design and Layout
Shielding
Filtering
Cables and Connectors
References
24 Telecommunication Power Systems
Introduction
A.C. Systems
D.C. Systems
Battery Systems
Power Supply Distribution
Power for Computer Systems
Customer Systems
Power Management Systems
Maintenance and Costs
Mobile Power Plant
Power Plant Accommodation
Building Engineering Services
Reliability and Cost
Future Developments
References
Acknowledgment
25 Software Systems in Telecommunications
Overview
Stages in the Software Lifecycle
Software Design Techniques
Lifecycle for each Software Design Technique
Software Simulation
Programming Languages
Testing Procedures
Software Development Environments
Software Configuration Management
Software Cost Estimating
Software Quality and Reliability
References
26 Radio Spectrum Management
Introduction
Frequency Assignment
International Frequency Allocation
International Spectrum Management
National Frequency Management
Efficient Spectrum Utilization
References
27 Radiowave Propagation
Introduction
The Radio Frequency Spectrum
Free Space Propagation
The Propagation Medium
Low and Medium Frequency Ground Waves
High Frequency Skywave Propagation
Terrestrial Line of Site Propagation
Over The Horizon Transmissions
Propagation for Satellite Communications
Summary of Radio Wave Propagation
References
28 Digital Transmission
Design Principles
Transmission Error Performance
Line Codes
Clock Extraction
Frame Alignment
References
Part 4 - Communications Applications
29 Telephone Networks
Introduction
Network Architecture
Network Standards
Transmission
Integrated Digital Networks
Network Services
Numbering and Charging
Routing
Dimensioning
References
30 Transmission Planning
Introduction
Purpose of a Transmission Plan
Typical Service Groups
End to End Requirements
Meeting End to End Requirements
Key Influence on End to End Performance
Summary of Interactions
Example Transmission Plan
Future Network Trends
References
31 Principles of Switching Systems
Introduction
Structure of Telephone Systems
Teletraffic
Analog Switching
Digital Switching
Stored Program Control
Operational Security
Bibliography
32 Telephone Exchanges
Introduction
TXE Analog Exchanges
The TXE2 System
The TXE4 System
System 12 Overview
System 12 Architecture
System 12 Operation and Maintenance (O&M)
The AXE System Concept
AXE Implementation
AXE Applications and Features
DMS System
The DMS Switching Network
DMS Peripheral Module (PM)
DMS-Core
DMS-Bus
DMS Software
DMS-Link
DMS OA&M
Further Evolution with DMS
33 Structured Cabling Systems and Voice Distribution Frames
Introduction
Structured Cabling
System Components
Network Topology
Services
System Performance
Testing
Voice Distribution Frames
Computer Aided Cable Layout
References
Appendix
34 PABX and Key Systems
Purpose of Key Systems and PABXS
PABX Architecture
Trunk Circuits
Private Networking
Line Circuits
Control and Administration
Data Transmission
Cordless PABX and Key Systems
35 Centrex
Introduction
Centrex Services
Development of the Centrex Market
References
36 Call Management
Introduction
Why Call Management?
Special Needs
Call Accounting
System Interfaces
Call Management Trends
References
37 Voice Processing
The Voice Processing Market
Anatomy of a Voice Processing System
Future Directions
Bibliography
38 Electronic Data Interchange
Fundamentals
EDI in The Messaging Marketplace
Messaging Standards
Technical Infrastructure
Internal Topologies
X.500 Directory Services
Security
Global Van Topologies
Future Trends
39 Modems
Introduction
Principles of Operation
Modem Standards
Types of Modem
Typical Modem Features
Applications
References
40 Multiplexers
Introduction
Time Division Multiplexers
Statistical Time Division Multiplexing
High Order Multiplexing
Multiplexing and Packet Switching
X.25 and OSI
Physical Layer Standards
Multiplexers in Communications Networks
The Future of Multiplexing
41 Asynchronous Transfer Mode
Overview and Content
History
ATM: Basic Principles
Standards for ATM
Quality of Service Performance Requirements
References
42 The Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH)
Introduction
PDH Deficiencies
The Basis of SDH
The SDH Standards
Control and Management
SDH Based Networks
Impact of Broadband Standards
Future Technologies
Conclusions
References
43 Signaling Systems
Analog Network Signaling
Common Channel Signaling
Digital Network Signaling
References
44 The Integrated Services Digital Network
Introduction
International Standards for ISDN
ISDN Services Aspects
Network Aspects
User/Network Interfaces
ISDN Development in The U.K. ISDN Applications
Broadband ISDN
Bibliography
45 Radio Paging
Introduction
Markets
Frequency Allocations
Paging Receiver Types
On Site Paging
Large on Site Systems
Wide Area Paging
Paging Receiver Design
Private Wide Area Paging
PAN- European Systems
Indirect Satellite Paging
Bibliography
46 PMR and Trunked Radio Systems
Private Mobile Radio
PMR Systems
Trunked Mobile Radio
Band III
The Use of Troposcatter
Transmission Standards
Analog Signaling
Data Transmission
Applications
Appendix
References
47 Cellular Radio Systems
Introduction
Principles of Operation
Radio Planning
Overview of Systems
Detailed Description of GSM
Services
Future Developments
Conclusions
References
48 Personal Communications Networks
Introduction
History
PCN Definition
Overview of the PCN Network
Call Set Up
Planning a PCN
Mobility
Radio Channel Coding
PCN Base Station Design
Microcells
Bibliography
49 Cordless Telecommunications
Introduction
Digital Technology
CT2/CAI Digital Specification
DECT Digital Specification
References
50 Line of Sight Radio Systems
Microwave System Path Design Considerations
Short Haul and Millimetre Path Design
Digital and Analog Microwave Systems
System Specifications and Equipment Design
51 Communication Satellite and Systems
Background
International Regulations
Spacecraft Technology
The Communication Chain
Applications
Satellite Systems
Future Developments
Acknowledgments
References
Bibliography
52 Point to Multipoint Urban and Rural Radio
Introduction
Urban Multipoint Systems
Rural Multipoint Systems
Economics of Urban and Rural Systems
References
53 Fiber Optic Communications
Principles of Light Transmission
Optical Sources
Optical Detectors
Optical Receivers and Transmitters
Optical System Design
Applications of Fiber Optic Communications
The Future of Fiber Networks
54 Packet Switching
History and Underlying Concepts
Packet Switched Call
The Packet Switched Network
Packet Switching and the OSI Model
Datagram Networks
Routing Over Packet Switched Networks
Packet Switching Equipment
55 Fast Packet Switching
Introduction
Frame Relay
Cell Relay
Conclusions
References
56 Local and Wide Area Networking
Introduction
Network Development
Digital Networks
Development of Local Area Networks (LANs)
Interworking Devices
LAN/WAN Challenge for The 1990s
Acknowledgment
57 Video Transmission
Principles of Video Transmission
Television Transmission
Cable Distribution Systems
Digital Video Coding
Videophony and Videoconferencing
References
58 Telephones and Headsets
Telephones
Telephone Speech Functions
Telephone Transmitters
Telephone Receivers
Telephone Handset Design
Telephone Transmission Performance
Signaling
Loudspeaking Telephones
Digital Telephones
Telephone Standards
Headsets
Headset Aesthetics
Headset Technical Considerations
The Growing Need for Headsets
Headset Approval Process
Headset Design Criteria
59 Telex Communications
Introduction
Characteristics of Telex
Telex Signaling
Telex Protocol
Telex Terminals
60 Facsimile Transmission
Introduction
Facsimile Types
CCITT Document Facsimile Equipment
G3 Facsimile Equipment
64kbit/s Facsimile Equipment
G3 Networks, Switches, Gateways and PCX Fax
Facsimile Futures
Bibliography
61 Telecommunication System Measurements
Digital Circuit Testing
Interface Measurements
Error Performance Measurements
Data Communications Network Measurements
ISDN Test Equipment
Introduction to Cellular Radio
Analog Cellular Test Equipment
Digital Cellular Test Equipment
The OSI Model and GSM
The Radio Path or Physical Layer (Layer 1)
Data Link Layer (Layer 2)
Network Layer (Layer 3)
A.F. and Speech Codec Measurements
Test Set Up Configurations
References
62 Glossary
Introduction
Acronyms
Glossary of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 13th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193793