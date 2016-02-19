Telecommunications Engineer's Reference Book

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Part 1 - Mathematical Techniques

1 Statistical Analysis

Introduction

Data Presentation

Averages

Dispersion From The Average

Skewness

Combinations and Permutations

Regression and Correlation

Probability

Probability Distributions

Sampling

Tests of Significance

Bibliography

2 Fourier Analysis

Introduction

Generalized Fourier Expansion

Fourier Transforms

Discrete Sequences

The Discrete Fourier Transform

The Inverse Discrete Fourier Transform

The Fast Fourier Transform

Linear Time-Invariant Digital Systems

The Inverse Z-Transform

Data Truncation

Conclusions

References

3 Queuing Theory

Introduction

Models Based on the Exponential

Markov Process and Markov Chains

Transform Methods

Queuing Networks

Queuing Models for Multi-Access Channels

References

4 Information Theory

Introduction

Information Capacity of a Store

Information and Thermodynamics

Mutual and Self Information

Discrete Memoryless Channels

Discrete Channels with Memory

Continuous Channels

References

Part 2 - Physical Phenomena

5 Teletraffic Theory

Introduction

Single Link Models

Network Models

Dynamic Routing Strategies

Bibliography

6 Electromagnetic Waves

Principles

Generation of the Electromagnetic Wave

Reception of the Electromagnetic Wave

The Space Wave

The Sky Wave

The Surface Wave

References

7 Optics and Vision

Basic Concepts of Optical Radiation

The Optical Spectrum

Radiometry and Photometry

Units of Measure

Instrumentation

The Human Eye

Structure of the Eye

The Eye as an Optical Instrument

Defects of Vision

Interaction of Light with Matter

References

8 Sound, Speech and Hearing

Sound Waves

Decibels

Hearing

Speech and Music

Acoustics

Psychoacoustics

References

9 The Ionosphere and the Troposphere

The Ionosphere

Formation of the Ionosphere and Its Morphology

Ionospheric Effects on Radio Signals

Communication and Monitoring Systems Relying on Ionospheric Probing Techniques

Ionospheric Probing Techniques

Propagation Prediction Procedures

The Troposphere

Survey of Propagation Modes in the Troposphere

Tropospheric Effects in Space Communications

Propagation and Co-Channel Interference

Techniques for Studying Tropospheric Structures

References

10 Signals and Noise

Definition of a Signal

Waveform and Frequency

Digital Signals

Examples of Signals

Classification of Signals

Signal Representation

Distortion of Signals

Types of Noise

Noise Units and Measurements

Signal to Noise Ratio

Noise Factor

Noise Waveforms

Part 3 - Communications Fundamentals

11 The Telecommunications Industry

Introduction

The Telecommunication Model

The Key Players

Economic Considerations

Services and Technology

References

12 Open Systems Interconnection Reference Model

Introduction

OSI Environment

Layered Architecture

Additional Layer Elements

Specific OSI Layers

Additional Provisions

Conclusions

Appendix

13 Multiple Access Techniques

Introduction

Queuing Theory

Performance Parameters

Classification of Multiple Access Techniques

Pure Contention Systems

Contention Minimization Systems

Non-Contention Systems

References

14 Coding

The Need for Error Control Coding

Principles of ECC

Block Coding

Interleaved and Concatenated Codes

Cyclic Codes

Convolution Codes

Encryption

Spread Spectrum Systems

References

15 Telecommunication Cables

Introduction

Symmetrical Pair Cables

Coaxial Pair Cables

Line Plant for Copper Cables

Optical Fibers

Optical Fiber Cables

Cable Design

Line Plant for Optical Cables

CCITT Standardized Optical Fibers

Future Developments

References

Acknowledgments

16 Network Management

The Need for Network Management

Network Management Structures

Network Management Hierarchy

Network Management Functions

Trends in Network Management

The OSI Model

OSI Network Management Concepts

The Telecommunication Management Network

The Simple Network Management Protocol

Bibliography

17 Antennas

Types of Antennas

Basic Properties

Generic Antenna Types

Specific Antenna Types

Antennas Used in Communication Systems

References

18 Analog Modulation

Introduction

Amplitude Modulation

Frequency and Phase Modulation

Pulse Modulation

Acknowledgments

References

19 Digital Modulation

Introduction

Digital Transmission

Digital Modulation of a Carrier

Pulse Code Modulation

Differential Pulse Code Modulation

Delta Modulation

Coding Program Quality Sound

Coding Video Signals

Acknowledgments

References

20 Frequency Division Multiplexing

FDM Principles

History

FDM Hierarchy

Frequency Translation

Carriers

Pilots

Noise Contributions

Measurement of Noise Contributions

Overload

Hypothetical Reference System

Companding

Through Connections

Transmultiplexers

Repeatered Cable Line Equipment

References

21 Time Division Multiplexing

General Definition

Digital Time Division Multiplex Structure

The Digital Hierarchy Levels

The T Carrier Framing and Coding Formats

The CEPT PCM-30 Framing Format

T1 and PCM-30 Alarms and Error Conditions

Coding Schemes

Examples of Digital Network Services

22 Telecommunication Standards

The Growth of Telecommunication Standards

The Standards Making Process

International Standards Organizations

European Standards

USA Standards Organizations

Canadian Standards Organizations

Japanese Standards Organizations

Australian Standards Organizations

New Zealand Standards Organizations

Bibliography

23 Safety and EMC

Introduction

Safety

Basic Elements of Telecom Safety

Classical Safety Standards

Telecom Safety Considerations

EN41003

Choice of Relevant Safety Requirements

Documentation

Electromagnetic Compatibility

EMC Legislation and Standards

Interference Coupling Mechanisms

Circuit Design and Layout

Shielding

Filtering

Cables and Connectors

References

24 Telecommunication Power Systems

Introduction

A.C. Systems

D.C. Systems

Battery Systems

Power Supply Distribution

Power for Computer Systems

Customer Systems

Power Management Systems

Maintenance and Costs

Mobile Power Plant

Power Plant Accommodation

Building Engineering Services

Reliability and Cost

Future Developments

References

Acknowledgment

25 Software Systems in Telecommunications

Overview

Stages in the Software Lifecycle

Software Design Techniques

Lifecycle for each Software Design Technique

Software Simulation

Programming Languages

Testing Procedures

Software Development Environments

Software Configuration Management

Software Cost Estimating

Software Quality and Reliability

References

26 Radio Spectrum Management

Introduction

Frequency Assignment

International Frequency Allocation

International Spectrum Management

National Frequency Management

Efficient Spectrum Utilization

References

27 Radiowave Propagation

Introduction

The Radio Frequency Spectrum

Free Space Propagation

The Propagation Medium

Low and Medium Frequency Ground Waves

High Frequency Skywave Propagation

Terrestrial Line of Site Propagation

Over The Horizon Transmissions

Propagation for Satellite Communications

Summary of Radio Wave Propagation

References

28 Digital Transmission

Design Principles

Transmission Error Performance

Line Codes

Clock Extraction

Frame Alignment

References

Part 4 - Communications Applications

29 Telephone Networks

Introduction

Network Architecture

Network Standards

Transmission

Integrated Digital Networks

Network Services

Numbering and Charging

Routing

Dimensioning

References

30 Transmission Planning

Introduction

Purpose of a Transmission Plan

Typical Service Groups

End to End Requirements

Meeting End to End Requirements

Key Influence on End to End Performance

Summary of Interactions

Example Transmission Plan

Future Network Trends

References

31 Principles of Switching Systems

Introduction

Structure of Telephone Systems

Teletraffic

Analog Switching

Digital Switching

Stored Program Control

Operational Security

Bibliography

32 Telephone Exchanges

Introduction

TXE Analog Exchanges

The TXE2 System

The TXE4 System

System 12 Overview

System 12 Architecture

System 12 Operation and Maintenance (O&M)

The AXE System Concept

AXE Implementation

AXE Applications and Features

DMS System

The DMS Switching Network

DMS Peripheral Module (PM)

DMS-Core

DMS-Bus

DMS Software

DMS-Link

DMS OA&M

Further Evolution with DMS

33 Structured Cabling Systems and Voice Distribution Frames

Introduction

Structured Cabling

System Components

Network Topology

Services

System Performance

Testing

Voice Distribution Frames

Computer Aided Cable Layout

References

Appendix

34 PABX and Key Systems

Purpose of Key Systems and PABXS

PABX Architecture

Trunk Circuits

Private Networking

Line Circuits

Control and Administration

Data Transmission

Cordless PABX and Key Systems

35 Centrex

Introduction

Centrex Services

Development of the Centrex Market

References

36 Call Management

Introduction

Why Call Management?

Special Needs

Call Accounting

System Interfaces

Call Management Trends

References

37 Voice Processing

The Voice Processing Market

Anatomy of a Voice Processing System

Future Directions

Bibliography

38 Electronic Data Interchange

Fundamentals

EDI in The Messaging Marketplace

Messaging Standards

Technical Infrastructure

Internal Topologies

X.500 Directory Services

Security

Global Van Topologies

Future Trends

39 Modems

Introduction

Principles of Operation

Modem Standards

Types of Modem

Typical Modem Features

Applications

References

40 Multiplexers

Introduction

Time Division Multiplexers

Statistical Time Division Multiplexing

High Order Multiplexing

Multiplexing and Packet Switching

X.25 and OSI

Physical Layer Standards

Multiplexers in Communications Networks

The Future of Multiplexing

41 Asynchronous Transfer Mode

Overview and Content

History

ATM: Basic Principles

Standards for ATM

Quality of Service Performance Requirements

References

42 The Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH)

Introduction

PDH Deficiencies

The Basis of SDH

The SDH Standards

Control and Management

SDH Based Networks

Impact of Broadband Standards

Future Technologies

Conclusions

References

43 Signaling Systems

Analog Network Signaling

Common Channel Signaling

Digital Network Signaling

References

44 The Integrated Services Digital Network

Introduction

International Standards for ISDN

ISDN Services Aspects

Network Aspects

User/Network Interfaces

ISDN Development in The U.K. ISDN Applications

Broadband ISDN

Bibliography

45 Radio Paging

Introduction

Markets

Frequency Allocations

Paging Receiver Types

On Site Paging

Large on Site Systems

Wide Area Paging

Paging Receiver Design

Private Wide Area Paging

PAN- European Systems

Indirect Satellite Paging

Bibliography

46 PMR and Trunked Radio Systems

Private Mobile Radio

PMR Systems

Trunked Mobile Radio

Band III

The Use of Troposcatter

Transmission Standards

Analog Signaling

Data Transmission

Applications

Appendix

References

47 Cellular Radio Systems

Introduction

Principles of Operation

Radio Planning

Overview of Systems

Detailed Description of GSM

Services

Future Developments

Conclusions

References

48 Personal Communications Networks

Introduction

History

PCN Definition

Overview of the PCN Network

Call Set Up

Planning a PCN

Mobility

Radio Channel Coding

PCN Base Station Design

Microcells

Bibliography

49 Cordless Telecommunications

Introduction

Digital Technology

CT2/CAI Digital Specification

DECT Digital Specification

References

50 Line of Sight Radio Systems

Microwave System Path Design Considerations

Short Haul and Millimetre Path Design

Digital and Analog Microwave Systems

System Specifications and Equipment Design

51 Communication Satellite and Systems

Background

International Regulations

Spacecraft Technology

The Communication Chain

Applications

Satellite Systems

Future Developments

Acknowledgments

References

Bibliography

52 Point to Multipoint Urban and Rural Radio

Introduction

Urban Multipoint Systems

Rural Multipoint Systems

Economics of Urban and Rural Systems

References

53 Fiber Optic Communications

Principles of Light Transmission

Optical Sources

Optical Detectors

Optical Receivers and Transmitters

Optical System Design

Applications of Fiber Optic Communications

The Future of Fiber Networks

54 Packet Switching

History and Underlying Concepts

Packet Switched Call

The Packet Switched Network

Packet Switching and the OSI Model

Datagram Networks

Routing Over Packet Switched Networks

Packet Switching Equipment

55 Fast Packet Switching

Introduction

Frame Relay

Cell Relay

Conclusions

References

56 Local and Wide Area Networking

Introduction

Network Development

Digital Networks

Development of Local Area Networks (LANs)

Interworking Devices

LAN/WAN Challenge for The 1990s

Acknowledgment

57 Video Transmission

Principles of Video Transmission

Television Transmission

Cable Distribution Systems

Digital Video Coding

Videophony and Videoconferencing

References

58 Telephones and Headsets

Telephones

Telephone Speech Functions

Telephone Transmitters

Telephone Receivers

Telephone Handset Design

Telephone Transmission Performance

Signaling

Loudspeaking Telephones

Digital Telephones

Telephone Standards

Headsets

Headset Aesthetics

Headset Technical Considerations

The Growing Need for Headsets

Headset Approval Process

Headset Design Criteria

59 Telex Communications

Introduction

Characteristics of Telex

Telex Signaling

Telex Protocol

Telex Terminals

60 Facsimile Transmission

Introduction

Facsimile Types

CCITT Document Facsimile Equipment

G3 Facsimile Equipment

64kbit/s Facsimile Equipment

G3 Networks, Switches, Gateways and PCX Fax

Facsimile Futures

Bibliography

61 Telecommunication System Measurements

Digital Circuit Testing

Interface Measurements

Error Performance Measurements

Data Communications Network Measurements

ISDN Test Equipment

Introduction to Cellular Radio

Analog Cellular Test Equipment

Digital Cellular Test Equipment

The OSI Model and GSM

The Radio Path or Physical Layer (Layer 1)

Data Link Layer (Layer 2)

Network Layer (Layer 3)

A.F. and Speech Codec Measurements

Test Set Up Configurations

References

62 Glossary

Introduction

Acronyms

Glossary of Terms