Technology
1st Edition
Made Simple
Description
Technology: Made Simple focuses on the history, processes, methodologies, principles, and advancements in technology.
The publication first elaborates on the history and development of technology and how it extends the muscles, senses, communication, and control of man. Discussions focus on amplifiers, control and human operators, stability, sense of touch, hearing, and vision, basics of a measurement system, rotary and linear engines, transmission of power, empiricism and science, and conservation of energy. The text then takes a look at how technology extends the capabilities of the brain, models and optimization, and the methodology of technology. Topics include implementation of the solution, search for alternative solutions, operational research techniques for finding the optimum, optimization using mathematical models, symbolic, analogue, and iconic models, electronic computer, and data representation in the computer.
The manuscript ponders on the relationship of technology and society, structure and operation in the industries, and technology in action, including transportation, robots, company organization, manufacturing industry, men and machines, and appropriate technology.
The text is a valuable source of information for students and researchers wanting to dig deeper into the developments in technology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 The History and Development of Technology
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Empiricism and Science
1.4 Energy
Machines
Animal Power
Wind and Water
The Steam Engine
1.5 Science and Technology
1.6 The Conservation of Energy
The Subtlety of Heat
Entropy
1.7 Materials
The Stone Age
Copper
Iron
Science of Materials
1.8 Technology Today
1.9 Concluding Remarks
1.10 Exercises
1.11 Further Reading
2 Technology Extends Man's Muscles
2.1 Man's Limitations
2.2 Machines
The Lever
The Wheel and Axle
The Pulley
The Inclined Plane
The Screw
2.3 Engines
2.4 Piston Engines
The Four-Stroke Cycle
The Two-Stroke Cycle
The Diesel Engine
2.5 Rotary Engines
The Windmill
The Waterwheel
Water Turbines
Steam Turbines
Gas Turbines
2.6 Linear Engines
2.7 Transmission of Power
Mechanical Transmission
Hydrostatic Transmission
Electrical Transmission
2.8 Exercises
2.9 Further Reading
3 Technology Extends Man's Senses and Communication
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Six Senses
Receptors
The Brain
3.3 The Sense of Touch
The Cutaneous Sense
The Kinesthetic Sense
3.4 The Sense of Hearing
3.5 The Sense of Vision
3.6 The Senses of Taste and Smell
3.7 Why we Need Measuring Instruments
3.8 The Basics of a Measurement System
Basic Units
Derived Units
3.9 Measurement Systems
Length and Linear Displacement
Linear and Angular Velocity
Mass and Force
Time
Temperature
3.10 Errors and Accuracy
Accountable Errors
Unaccountable Errors
3.11 Communication
Telecommunications
3.12 Noise and Information
3.13 Exercises
3.14 Further Reading
4 Technology Extends Man's Control
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Amplifiers
4.3 On-Off Amplifiers
4.4 Continuous Amplifiers
A Mechanical Amplifier
Electronic Amplifiers
Fluid Amplifiers
4.5 Open Loop Control
4.6 Closed Loop Control
4.7 Control and Human Operators
4.8 Automatic Control
Servomechanisms
Early Examples of Automatic Control
4.9 Quantitative Analysis of Control Systems
4.10 Modes of Control
4.11 Stability
Effect of Lags
Instability
Effect of Dead Time
4.12 Controlling the Order of Events
4.13 Exercises
4.14 Further Reading
5 Technology Extends Man's Brain
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Historical Survey
5.3 Mechanical Calculators
5.4 The Electronic Computer
5.5 What is a Computer?
5.6 Data Representation in the Computer
5.7 Calculating in Binary
5.8 The Computer's Basic Operations
Logic Gates
Addition Using Logic Gates
5.9 Control
5.10 The Store
Magnetic Core
The Flip-Flop
RAM and ROM
5.11 How to Tell the Computer What to Do
Machine Code
Assembly Code
High-Level Languages
5.12 Programming Principles
Basic Arithmetic
5.13 Program Development
Flow Charts
5.14 Peripherals
Input Devices
Output Devices
Backing Store
5.15 Exercises
5.16 Further Reading
6 Models and Optimisation: Tools for the Technologist
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Iconic Models
6.3 Symbolic Models
Symbolism of Mental Images
Symbolism of Written Language
Symbolism of Mathematical Notation
6.4 Analogue Models
6.5 Computers in Simulation
Analogue Computers
Digital Computers in Simulation
6.6 Empirical Models
6.7 Models with Feedback
6.8 Optimisation
6.9 Optimisation Using Mathematical Models
Designing a Tray for Minimum Cost
Optimising Stocks
Maximum Power from a Hydraulic Actuator
Minimising the Amount of Material in a Structure
Minimising Distance
6.10 Can we Achieve the Optimum?
6.11 Operational Research Techniques for Finding the Optimum
Linear Programming
Critical Path Analysis
Dynamic Programming
6.12 Exercises
6.13 Further Reading
7 The Methodology of Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Methodology of Technology
7.3 Basic Needs
Needs and Demands
Identifying the Real Need
7.4 The Search for Alternative Solutions
Knowing Enough About It
Brainstorming
Morphological Analysis
7.5 Elimination of Non-starters
Human Constraints
Legal Factors
Economic Factors
Technical Factors
7.6 Choosing the Best Solution
Assessing the Benefits
Counting the Costs
The Consumer's and the Technologist's View of Costs
7.7 Implementation of the Solution
7.8 Exercises
7.9 Further Reading
8 Technology in Action
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation
The Automobile
The Town Car
Vehicle Propulsion
Batteries
Linear Motors
Pneumatic Propulsion
Suspension and Support
Control of Transportation Systems
Micro Control
Macro Control
New Ideas for Public Transport
Personal Rapid Transit
Moving Pavements
8.3 Robots
Automata
Instructing and Controlling the Robot
Industrial Robots
Robot Intelligence
8.4 Conclusions
8.5 Exercises
8.6 Further Reading
9 Industry: Structures and Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industry
Direct and Indirect Production
The Division of Labour
What Do Producers Need?
The Three Types of Production
9.3 British Industry
9.4 Manufacturing Industry
9.5 Company Performance
9.6 The Subsections of Industry
Production
Research and Development
Marketing
Sales
Finance
Personnel
Industrial Relations
Ancillary Services
9.7 Company Organisation
9.8 Exercises
9.9 Further Reading
10 Technology and Society
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Environment and Earth's Resources
The Population Constraint!
Constraints on Agricultural Land
Constraints on the Chemical Elements
Constraints on Fuels
How Long will Resources Last?
The Pollution Constraint
Conclusions
10.3 Appropriate Technology
Appropriate Technology in Water Engineering
10.4 Men and Machines
The Industrial Revolution
Changes in the Textile Industry
Reactions Against the Machines
Employment and the Microprocessor
The Office of the Future
Conclusions
10.5 Exercises
10.6 Further Reading
Appendix 1: The SI System
Appendix 2: Answers to Selected Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183213