Technology, the University and the Community
1st Edition
A Study of the Regional Role of Engineering Colleges
Description
Technology, the University and the Community: A Study of the Regional Role of Engineering Colleges focuses on the regional role of engineering colleges and suggests some mechanisms for increasing the interaction between the universities, or their colleges of engineering, and the local region. The study examines the problem of not effectively tapping the potential of state universities to bring applied science to the service of state governments.
Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the engineering college and its environments, together with its two main resources: human beings and information. Traditional views on the roles of engineering colleges are considered, and their impacts on regional development are examined. The next chapter deals with dimensions and models for the various roles of the engineering college and how the activities of the people of the college, including faculty and students, constitute the main areas of impact upon the region. The obstacles that must be overcome to increase the regional involvement of engineering colleges are then discussed by thinking of the university in terms of human and information resources. The final chapter describes some mechanisms for increasing the regional involvement of engineering colleges.
This monograph will be of interest to university administrators, local government officials, and educational policymakers.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Highlights of This Study
The Problem
Chapter 1 The Engineering College and its Environments
Definitions
The Engineering College
Regions
Traditional Conception of Roles
Teaching
Research
Service
Other Roles
Additional Teaching
Applied Research
Special Services
Impacts on Regional Development
Chapter 2 Dimensions and Models for the Multiple Roles of the Engineering College
Introduction
Dimensions and Models
Education
Service and Research
Relevant Experiences in Illinois
Chapter 3 Toward a Greater Regional Involvement: Obstacles and Opportunities
Human Resource Development
Undergraduate Education
Graduate Education
Other Education
Information Resource Development
Information Extraction (Problem Level I)
Consulting (Problem Level II)
Research (Problem Level III)
Chapter 4 Toward a Greater Regional Involvement: Mechanisms
Human Resources
Undergraduate and Graduate Education
Other Education
Information Resources
Extraction of Codified Information
Consulting
Research
Key Factors
Conclusions
General References
Appendix I — Project Reports
Table of Contents
Appendix II — Conference Proceedings
Table of Contents
Appendix III — Ancillary Reports and Comments
Table of Contents
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279510