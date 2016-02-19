Technology, the University and the Community - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178721, 9781483279510

Technology, the University and the Community

1st Edition

A Study of the Regional Role of Engineering Colleges

Authors: George Bugliarello Harold A. Simon
eBook ISBN: 9781483279510
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 534
Description

Technology, the University and the Community: A Study of the Regional Role of Engineering Colleges focuses on the regional role of engineering colleges and suggests some mechanisms for increasing the interaction between the universities, or their colleges of engineering, and the local region. The study examines the problem of not effectively tapping the potential of state universities to bring applied science to the service of state governments.

Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the engineering college and its environments, together with its two main resources: human beings and information. Traditional views on the roles of engineering colleges are considered, and their impacts on regional development are examined. The next chapter deals with dimensions and models for the various roles of the engineering college and how the activities of the people of the college, including faculty and students, constitute the main areas of impact upon the region. The obstacles that must be overcome to increase the regional involvement of engineering colleges are then discussed by thinking of the university in terms of human and information resources. The final chapter describes some mechanisms for increasing the regional involvement of engineering colleges.

This monograph will be of interest to university administrators, local government officials, and educational policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Highlights of This Study

The Problem

Chapter 1 The Engineering College and its Environments

Definitions

The Engineering College

Regions

Traditional Conception of Roles

Teaching

Research

Service

Other Roles

Additional Teaching

Applied Research

Special Services

Impacts on Regional Development

Chapter 2 Dimensions and Models for the Multiple Roles of the Engineering College

Introduction

Dimensions and Models

Education

Service and Research

Relevant Experiences in Illinois

Chapter 3 Toward a Greater Regional Involvement: Obstacles and Opportunities

Human Resource Development

Undergraduate Education

Graduate Education

Other Education

Information Resource Development

Information Extraction (Problem Level I)

Consulting (Problem Level II)

Research (Problem Level III)

Chapter 4 Toward a Greater Regional Involvement: Mechanisms

Human Resources

Undergraduate and Graduate Education

Other Education

Information Resources

Extraction of Codified Information

Consulting

Research

Key Factors

Conclusions

General References

Appendix I — Project Reports

Table of Contents

Appendix II — Conference Proceedings

Table of Contents

Appendix III — Ancillary Reports and Comments

Table of Contents

Index

About the Author

George Bugliarello

Harold A. Simon

