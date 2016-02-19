Technology of Lunar Exploration
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Astronautics and Rocketry, Volume 10: Technology of Lunar Exploration is an overview of the technical base of the lunar exploration problem. This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 35 that follow the various stages of accomplishment of a lunar mission, involving landing on or orbiting the moon and returning to the earth. The first section is devoted to the problem of trying to define the lunar environment, emphasizing the theories of the lunar environment as it relates to the internal structure of the moon. This section also describes some activities to achieve a reasonable theory concerning what might be encountered in some of the previous lunar flight programs. The second section explores the problems associated with the limitations imposed upon lunar missions by the launch vehicles and launching facilities. The third section looks at the spacecraft systems and techniques required for lunar missions, particularly the technology and specific subsystems in relation to the requirements imposed by specific lunar mission objectives. The fourth section deals with the actual landing on the moon and the subsequent surface operations, while the fifth section covers the lunar launch, return, flight re-entry, and subsequent landing on earth. The sixth section reports the status of the projects that represent the United States lunar exploration program, which integrates the technologies developed in the preceding sections into certain discrete projects.
Table of Contents
Program Committee, Lunar Missions Meeting
Preface
A. Nature and Composition of the Moon
Internal Structure of the Moon
A Lunar Surface Model for Engineering Purposes
U. S. Air Force Cartographic Support of Lunar Missions
Reaction of the Lunar Surface to the Impact of a Lunar Probe
B. Launch, Midcourse, and Rendezvous Techniques
Lunar Missions: Launch to Rendezvous
Launch Vehicle Performance
Saturn Ascending Phase Guidance and Control Techniques
Analytical Considerations of Space Rendezvous
Rendezvous and Docking Techniques
Midcourse Guidance Using Radio Techniques
C. Spacecraft Systems and Techniques
The Manned Lunar Mission
Manned Space Flight
Saturn S-IV Spacecraft System
Supply Truck to the Moon
Optimizing Space Programs
Effects of Chronic Lunar Gravity on Human Physiology
A Technique of Evaluating Fuel Losses Due to Meteoroid Puncture and Some Timely Examples
Thermal Protection System for Extravehicular Space Suits
D. Lunar Landing and Surface Operations
Abort Considerations for Manned Lunar Missions
Man-to-the-Moon and Return Mission Utilizing Lunar-Surface Rendezvous
Lunar Point-to-Point Communication
Simulation of Manned Lunar Landing
Time Lag Consideration in Operator Control of Lunar Vehicles from Earth
E. Lunar Launch, Return, Re-Entry, and Landing Some General Considerations of Manned Lunar Return Missions
LEAP - A One-Man Lunar Escape Ambulance Pack
Trajectory and Guidance Considerations for Lunar Return Missions
Trajectory Considerations for the Return to Earth Phase of Lunar Missions
Supercircular Re-Entry Guidance for a Fixed L/D Vehicle Employing a Skip for Extreme Ranges
Abort Problems of the Lunar Landing Mission
Design Considerations for a Re-Entry Vehicle Thermal Protection System
Design Considerations of Earth Landing Systems for a Manned Spacecraft
Calculation of Flow Fields about Blunt Bodies of Revolution Traveling at Escape Velocity
F. Progress Report on Programs
Ranger Project Status
Surveyor Project Status
Saturn Project Status
Apollo Project Status
Appendix. General Discussions
The National Space Program - Progress and Prospects
Lunar Orbital Rendezvous for Apollo
The Military Role in Space
Relationship Between the Manned and Unmanned Programs
Nuclear Energy for Space Flight?
Contributors to Volume 10
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1006
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141833