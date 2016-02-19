Technology of Lunar Exploration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957078, 9780323141833

Technology of Lunar Exploration

1st Edition

Editors: Clifford Cumming
eBook ISBN: 9780323141833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 1006
Description

Progress in Astronautics and Rocketry, Volume 10: Technology of Lunar Exploration is an overview of the technical base of the lunar exploration problem. This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 35 that follow the various stages of accomplishment of a lunar mission, involving landing on or orbiting the moon and returning to the earth. The first section is devoted to the problem of trying to define the lunar environment, emphasizing the theories of the lunar environment as it relates to the internal structure of the moon. This section also describes some activities to achieve a reasonable theory concerning what might be encountered in some of the previous lunar flight programs. The second section explores the problems associated with the limitations imposed upon lunar missions by the launch vehicles and launching facilities. The third section looks at the spacecraft systems and techniques required for lunar missions, particularly the technology and specific subsystems in relation to the requirements imposed by specific lunar mission objectives. The fourth section deals with the actual landing on the moon and the subsequent surface operations, while the fifth section covers the lunar launch, return, flight re-entry, and subsequent landing on earth. The sixth section reports the status of the projects that represent the United States lunar exploration program, which integrates the technologies developed in the preceding sections into certain discrete projects.

Table of Contents


Program Committee, Lunar Missions Meeting

Preface

A. Nature and Composition of the Moon

Internal Structure of the Moon

A Lunar Surface Model for Engineering Purposes

U. S. Air Force Cartographic Support of Lunar Missions

Reaction of the Lunar Surface to the Impact of a Lunar Probe

B. Launch, Midcourse, and Rendezvous Techniques

Lunar Missions: Launch to Rendezvous

Launch Vehicle Performance

Saturn Ascending Phase Guidance and Control Techniques

Analytical Considerations of Space Rendezvous

Rendezvous and Docking Techniques

Midcourse Guidance Using Radio Techniques

C. Spacecraft Systems and Techniques

The Manned Lunar Mission

Manned Space Flight

Saturn S-IV Spacecraft System

Supply Truck to the Moon

Optimizing Space Programs

Effects of Chronic Lunar Gravity on Human Physiology

A Technique of Evaluating Fuel Losses Due to Meteoroid Puncture and Some Timely Examples

Thermal Protection System for Extravehicular Space Suits

D. Lunar Landing and Surface Operations

Abort Considerations for Manned Lunar Missions

Man-to-the-Moon and Return Mission Utilizing Lunar-Surface Rendezvous

Lunar Point-to-Point Communication

Simulation of Manned Lunar Landing

Time Lag Consideration in Operator Control of Lunar Vehicles from Earth

E. Lunar Launch, Return, Re-Entry, and Landing Some General Considerations of Manned Lunar Return Missions

LEAP - A One-Man Lunar Escape Ambulance Pack

Trajectory and Guidance Considerations for Lunar Return Missions

Trajectory Considerations for the Return to Earth Phase of Lunar Missions

Supercircular Re-Entry Guidance for a Fixed L/D Vehicle Employing a Skip for Extreme Ranges

Abort Problems of the Lunar Landing Mission

Design Considerations for a Re-Entry Vehicle Thermal Protection System

Design Considerations of Earth Landing Systems for a Manned Spacecraft

Calculation of Flow Fields about Blunt Bodies of Revolution Traveling at Escape Velocity

F. Progress Report on Programs

Ranger Project Status

Surveyor Project Status

Saturn Project Status

Apollo Project Status

Appendix. General Discussions

The National Space Program - Progress and Prospects

Lunar Orbital Rendezvous for Apollo

The Military Role in Space

Relationship Between the Manned and Unmanned Programs

Nuclear Energy for Space Flight?

Contributors to Volume 10


No. of pages:
1006
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141833

