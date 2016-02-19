Technology in the Modern Corporation
1st Edition
A Strategic Perspective
Description
Technology in the Modern Corporation: A Strategic Perspective examines the role of technology in corporate planning and all that this relationship implies to corporate organization and strategy. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the management of corporate entrepreneurship; technological innovation and interdependence; and the rise and character of modern technology strategy. Subsequent chapters describe corporate research and development; corporate strategies for managing emerging technologies; approaches for the strategic management of technology; innovation and corporate strategy; and executive succession, strategic reorientations, and organization evolution.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 Managing Corporate Entrepreneurship: New Structures for Implementing Technological Innovation
Chapter 2 Technological Innovation and Interdependence: Challenge for the Large, Complex Firm
Chapter 3 Timing Technological Transitions
Chapter 4 The Emergence of Technology Strategy: A New Dimension of Strategic Management
Chapter 5 Corporate Research and Development: The Latest Transformation
Chapter 6 Corporate Strategies for Managing Emerging Technologies
Chapter 7 Strategy and Technology in the Toppan Printing Company
Chapter 8 New Approaches for the Strategic Management of Technology
Chapter 9 The Status of Technology Strategy in Europe
Chapter 10 Innovation and Corporate Strategy: Managed Chaos
Chapter 11 Technology Policy in Japanese Firms: Decision-Making, Supplier Links, and Technical Goals
Chapter 12 Executive Succession, Strategic Reorientations, and Organization Evolution The Microcomputer Industry as a Case in Point
Chapter 13 The Role of Japan-Based R & D in Global Technology Strategy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160542