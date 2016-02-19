Technology in the Modern Corporation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080342399, 9781483160542

Technology in the Modern Corporation

1st Edition

A Strategic Perspective

Editors: Mel Horwitch
eBook ISBN: 9781483160542
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 244
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Technology in the Modern Corporation: A Strategic Perspective examines the role of technology in corporate planning and all that this relationship implies to corporate organization and strategy. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the management of corporate entrepreneurship; technological innovation and interdependence; and the rise and character of modern technology strategy. Subsequent chapters describe corporate research and development; corporate strategies for managing emerging technologies; approaches for the strategic management of technology; innovation and corporate strategy; and executive succession, strategic reorientations, and organization evolution.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 Managing Corporate Entrepreneurship: New Structures for Implementing Technological Innovation

Chapter 2 Technological Innovation and Interdependence: Challenge for the Large, Complex Firm

Chapter 3 Timing Technological Transitions

Chapter 4 The Emergence of Technology Strategy: A New Dimension of Strategic Management

Chapter 5 Corporate Research and Development: The Latest Transformation

Chapter 6 Corporate Strategies for Managing Emerging Technologies

Chapter 7 Strategy and Technology in the Toppan Printing Company

Chapter 8 New Approaches for the Strategic Management of Technology

Chapter 9 The Status of Technology Strategy in Europe

Chapter 10 Innovation and Corporate Strategy: Managed Chaos

Chapter 11 Technology Policy in Japanese Firms: Decision-Making, Supplier Links, and Technical Goals

Chapter 12 Executive Succession, Strategic Reorientations, and Organization Evolution The Microcomputer Industry as a Case in Point

Chapter 13 The Role of Japan-Based R & D in Global Technology Strategy


Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160542

About the Editor

Mel Horwitch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.