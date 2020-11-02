Technology Entrepreneurship: Taking Innovation to the Marketplace, Third Edition, provides a practical toolkit for potential entrepreneurs with technology backgrounds to help them navigate complex issues such as raising capital, IP protection, product development and more. The structure follows the entrepreneurial process in a hands-on and step-by-step way, defining key terms throughout, helping readers without business qualifications to engage with the activities addressed. It also covers a discussion of current trends and developments relevant for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

In addition to all of the popular features of the previous editions, this one is expanded with new advice on big data and digitalization, digital platforms, sustainability, user-centered design, open innovation, risk, the lean startup, corporate entrepreneurship, and alternative technical career paths.

In-depth information on the practicalities of technology entrepreneurship are combined with experience from academics to provide a unique resource on how to approach this crucial subject.