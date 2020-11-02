Technology Entrepreneurship
3rd Edition
Taking Innovation to the Marketplace
Description
Technology Entrepreneurship: Taking Innovation to the Marketplace, Third Edition, provides a practical toolkit for potential entrepreneurs with technology backgrounds to help them navigate complex issues such as raising capital, IP protection, product development and more. The structure follows the entrepreneurial process in a hands-on and step-by-step way, defining key terms throughout, helping readers without business qualifications to engage with the activities addressed. It also covers a discussion of current trends and developments relevant for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.
In addition to all of the popular features of the previous editions, this one is expanded with new advice on big data and digitalization, digital platforms, sustainability, user-centered design, open innovation, risk, the lean startup, corporate entrepreneurship, and alternative technical career paths.
In-depth information on the practicalities of technology entrepreneurship are combined with experience from academics to provide a unique resource on how to approach this crucial subject.
Key Features
- An intense focus on product design and development, with customers and markets in mind
- Extensive discussion of intellectual property development, management, and protection
- Potent insights into marketing and selling technology products to the global marketplace
- Techniques for forecasting financials, raising funds, and establishing venture valuation
- Overview of various exit strategies and how to prepare the venture for exit
Readership
Aspiring technology entrepreneurs in academia at all levels
Table of Contents
- Entrepreneurship in the Global Economy
2. Becoming an Entrepreneur
3. Creating Your Technology Venture
4. Understanding Your Market
5. Developing Your Products
6. Protecting Your Intellectual Property
7. Structuring Your Venture
8. Financial Forecasting
9. Raising Capital
10. Launching Your Venture
11. Marketing Your Venture
12. Contracts and Contract Management
13. Managing Your Growing Venture
14. Leading Your Growing Venture
15. Exiting Your Venture
16. Your Entrepreneurial Career
Details
- No. of pages:
- 419
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222034
About the Author
Thomas Duening
Thomas Duening previously was the director of entrepreneurial programs for the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and then attended the University of Minnesota, where he received his master’s degree in philosophy of science and his doctorate in higher education administration. While completing his Ph.D., Duening was a consultant at Robert S. Banks, Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm serving the electric utility industry. He also has served in many executive positions, including president of U.S. Learning Systems, LLC, vice president for Content Development at Edgia, Inc., and still remains owner and CEO of the consulting firm INSYTE Business Research Group. Before joining ASU in September 2004, Duening successfully launched the Entrepreneurial and Venture Development Center at the University of Houston-Downtown. For nine years, he was the assistant dean for administration, and international and executive programs at the C.T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston main campus. Duening is the author of numerous journal articles, and he is the author of 12 books on investing in entrepreneurship, including Technology Entrepreneurship released Aug. 19, 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, USA
Robert Hisrich
Dr. Robert H. Hisrich is the Garvin Professor of Global Entrepreneurship and Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Center at Thunderbird. He is also president of H&B Associates, a marketing and management consulting firm he founded. He has authored or co-authored fourteen books, including Entrepreneuship: Starting, Developing, and Managing a New Enterprise (translated into nine languages and now in its sixth edition), The 13 Biggest Mistakes that Derail Small Businesses and How to Avoid Them. Dr. Hisrich has served on the editorial boards of The Journal of Business Venturing, Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, Journal of Small Business Management, and Journal of International Business and Entrepreneurship. He has instituted academic and training programs such as the university/industry training program in Hungary, a high school teachers entrepreneurship training program in Russia, an Institute of International Entrepreneurship and Management in Russia, and an Entrepreneurship Center in Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Thunderbird School of Global Management, Glendale, AZ, USA
Michael Lechter
Michael A. Lechter, Esq., is Counsel to the international law firm of Squire, Sanders & Dempsey L.L.P., and Adjunct Professor in the Entrepreneurship Program in the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering at Arizona State University. He is the bestselling author of OPM, Other People’s Money, How to Attract Other People’s Money For Your Investments – The Ultimate Leverage, Warner Books, 2005. An internationally known expert in the field of intellectual property, his clients have included everything from authors, breweries and professional sports teams to venture capitalists and medical manufacturers. Michael writes a monthly column for INC.com on Start-Up Businesses & Entrepreneurship. He is also contributing author to Licensing Best Practices: The LESI Guide to Strategic Issues and Contemporary Realities. He has lectured extensively throughout the world on intellectual property law and entrepreneurship. Upon request of the House Judiciary Committee he has submitted testimony to the Congress of the United States, and has participated in various United Nations and foreign government proceedings on intellectual property law and technology transfer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Attorney, CLP, and Entrepreneur
