Thomas Duening previously was the director of entrepreneurial programs for the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and then attended the University of Minnesota, where he received his master’s degree in philosophy of science and his doctorate in higher education administration. While completing his Ph.D., Duening was a consultant at Robert S. Banks, Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm serving the electric utility industry. He also has served in many executive positions, including president of U.S. Learning Systems, LLC, vice president for Content Development at Edgia, Inc., and still remains owner and CEO of the consulting firm INSYTE Business Research Group. Before joining ASU in September 2004, Duening successfully launched the Entrepreneurial and Venture Development Center at the University of Houston-Downtown. For nine years, he was the assistant dean for administration, and international and executive programs at the C.T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston main campus. Duening is the author of numerous journal articles, and he is the author of 12 books on investing in entrepreneurship, including Technology Entrepreneurship released Aug. 19, 2009.