Technology-Assisted Neurorehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Technology-Assisted Neurorehabilitation introduces biomedical engineers, health professionals and researchers to the study and integration of neurorehabilitation advances; specifically focused on applied technologies and mathematical methods. Coverage includes; neuroanatomy and neuromodulation, robotic rehabilitation devices, signal processing, human-machine interfaces, software development, serious games and virtual reality. Readers can find in this single book the principles of neuroanatomy, biomechanics, signal processing and technology necessary to understand the basis of neurorehabilitation and neuroengineering.Currently, text books in neurorehabilitation technologies are principally in the form of conference proceedings. This book takes an interdisciplinary approach, including real world applications of new trends in neurorehabilitation and robotic assistance. Both medical and technological fields are represented, with a focus on neurological disease. Given the computerization of today's therapeutic technology this book can be a valuable asset to any student in the bioengineering or healthcare fields. This book covers the state-of-the art and emerging technologies that have not actualized into clinical practice yet.
Key Features
- Offers comprehensive coverage of the basics of the neurorehabilitation technology field
- Provides reviews of research on each individual topic within the context of their clinical applications
- Starts with an anatomical/medical overview of normal human physiology and pathology, and then applies technology, engineering, and computing to a rehabilitative top-down approach
Readership
Neurorehabilitation/Biomedical Engineering Students and Researchers: Biological and mathematical; can learn to apply knowledge gained through this book in real life experiments. Neurorehabilitation Practitioners: Medical and Rehabilitation; can learn about the usage of technology and tele-rehabilitation for their patients.Rehabilitation Technology Manufacturers: Can use knowledge for improving their products related to physical, sensorial and cognitive impairments. Rehabilitation Centers and Laboratories: Rehabilitation centers and laboratories can use the knowledge and perform case studies with the patients they have
Table of Contents
- Technology assisted neurorehabilitation as part of an integral and multidisciplinary perspective
2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Neuropathology.
3. Quantitative assessment of functional recovery and evolution.
4. Functional magnetic resonance imaging: a multimodal promising tool in neurorehabilitation.
5. Neural planning and motor control analyzed trough surface electromyographic signals.
6. Biometric measures: vision and inertial systems for neurorehabilitation.
7. Robotics for upper limb assistance and rehabilitation.
8. Robot-mediated therapy to retrain ankle foot movements.
9. Multimodal Interaction Strategies for Walker-Assisted Gait Rehabilitation in Post-Stroke Patients.
10. The role of neurorehabilitation in the suppression of tremor.
11. Immersive and non-immersive serious games design concepts for neurorehabilitation.
12. Functional electrical stimulation for motor neurorehabilitation.
13. Brain-Computer Interfaces to promote upper limb functional motor recovery after stroke.
14. Brain computer interfaces for communication, mobility and motor recovery.
15. Neuromodulation as a novel tool for neurorehabilitation.
Details
- 300
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st June 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128198773
About the Author
Natalia Lopez
NATALIA M. LOPEZ received Biomedical Engineering., M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Control Engineering from Universidad Nacional de San Juan (UNSJ) in 2001, 2007 and 2010, respectively. In 2003 she joined the Medical Technology Department UNSJ, where she is currently a Professor and Researcher from the CONICET (National Council of Scientific Technical Research) . Much of her work is focused on biomedical signal processing, especially electromyographic signals, assistive devices, and the application of robotics in stroke and upper limb rehabilitation. Professor Lopez is the author of over 80 refereed publications, between journals
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of San Juan, National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet), Argentina