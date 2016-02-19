Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen deals with the technological aspects and applications of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered include the process of producing hydrogen gas for liquefaction; thermal insulation, storage, transportation, and transfer of liquid hydrogen; liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; and safety in the use of liquid hydrogen. The uses of liquid hydrogen for the production of cold neutrons inside a nuclear reactor are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a little background, history, and statistics on the technology and uses of liquid hydrogen, followed by a review of commercially feasible processes for the production of of liquid hydrogen. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles of the liquefaction of hydrogen; hydrogen liquefiers of moderate size; the use of liquid hydrogen as a coolant/propellant for nuclear rockets; and separation of deuterium by the large-scale distillation of liquid hydrogen. Subsequent chapters explore liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; safety considerations in the use of liquid hydrogen; and properties of normal and para-hydrogen.

This monograph will be of interest to chemists.