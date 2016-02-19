Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107790, 9781483156422

Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen

1st Edition

Editors: R. B. Scott W. H. Denton C. M. Nicholls
eBook ISBN: 9781483156422
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 422
Description

Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen deals with the technological aspects and applications of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered include the process of producing hydrogen gas for liquefaction; thermal insulation, storage, transportation, and transfer of liquid hydrogen; liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; and safety in the use of liquid hydrogen. The uses of liquid hydrogen for the production of cold neutrons inside a nuclear reactor are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a little background, history, and statistics on the technology and uses of liquid hydrogen, followed by a review of commercially feasible processes for the production of of liquid hydrogen. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles of the liquefaction of hydrogen; hydrogen liquefiers of moderate size; the use of liquid hydrogen as a coolant/propellant for nuclear rockets; and separation of deuterium by the large-scale distillation of liquid hydrogen. Subsequent chapters explore liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; safety considerations in the use of liquid hydrogen; and properties of normal and para-hydrogen.
This monograph will be of interest to chemists.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Production of Hydrogen Gas for Liquefaction

3. The Liquefaction of Hydrogen

3A. Basic Principles

3B1. Medium Size Hydrogen Liquefiers

3B2. Large-scale Hydrogen Liquefaction Facilities

4 Thermal Insulation, Storage, Transport and Transfer of Liquid Hydrogen

5. Liquid Hydrogen Engines

6. Liquid Hydrogen as a Coolant/Propellant for Nuclear Rockets

7. The Uses of Liquid Hydrogen for the Production of Cold Neutrons inside a Nuclear Reactor

8. Liquid Hydrogen Bubble Chambers

9. The Separation of Deuterium by the Distillation of Liquid Hydrogen on a Large Scale

Introduction

9A. The Sulzer Plant

9B. The Gesellschaft Linde Plants

10. Safety in the Use of Liquid Hydrogen

11. Properties of Normal and Para-hydrogen

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156422

About the Editor

R. B. Scott

W. H. Denton

C. M. Nicholls

Ratings and Reviews

