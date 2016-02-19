Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen
1st Edition
Description
Technology and Uses of Liquid Hydrogen deals with the technological aspects and applications of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered include the process of producing hydrogen gas for liquefaction; thermal insulation, storage, transportation, and transfer of liquid hydrogen; liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; and safety in the use of liquid hydrogen. The uses of liquid hydrogen for the production of cold neutrons inside a nuclear reactor are also discussed.
This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a little background, history, and statistics on the technology and uses of liquid hydrogen, followed by a review of commercially feasible processes for the production of of liquid hydrogen. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles of the liquefaction of hydrogen; hydrogen liquefiers of moderate size; the use of liquid hydrogen as a coolant/propellant for nuclear rockets; and separation of deuterium by the large-scale distillation of liquid hydrogen. Subsequent chapters explore liquid hydrogen engines and bubble chambers; safety considerations in the use of liquid hydrogen; and properties of normal and para-hydrogen.
This monograph will be of interest to chemists.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Production of Hydrogen Gas for Liquefaction
3. The Liquefaction of Hydrogen
3A. Basic Principles
3B1. Medium Size Hydrogen Liquefiers
3B2. Large-scale Hydrogen Liquefaction Facilities
4 Thermal Insulation, Storage, Transport and Transfer of Liquid Hydrogen
5. Liquid Hydrogen Engines
6. Liquid Hydrogen as a Coolant/Propellant for Nuclear Rockets
7. The Uses of Liquid Hydrogen for the Production of Cold Neutrons inside a Nuclear Reactor
8. Liquid Hydrogen Bubble Chambers
9. The Separation of Deuterium by the Distillation of Liquid Hydrogen on a Large Scale
Introduction
9A. The Sulzer Plant
9B. The Gesellschaft Linde Plants
10. Safety in the Use of Liquid Hydrogen
11. Properties of Normal and Para-hydrogen
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156422