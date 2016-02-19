Technology and Science in the People's Republic of China
Technology and Science in the People's Republic of China: An Introduction tackles several areas of concerns in the technological development of China. The title covers China’s research structure, scientific resources, and technological priorities. The text first reviews contemporary China, and then proceeds to discussing Chinese history. Next, the selection talks about China’s objective and policies. The text also covers the Chinese research organizations, along with education and training. Chapter 7 tackles the basic and applied science in China, while Chapter 8 details mass science. The next chapter talks about China’s policy on environmental protection. The tenth chapter covers electronics, and the last chapter tackles the future of Chinese technology. The book will be of great use to readers who have an interest in Chinese technological progress.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
The Modernization Process
Foreign Trade
Self-reliance and Technology Transfer
Organizational Models
Goals and Resources
Science and Democracy
The Future
1. Today's Situation
Pace and Direction of Technological Change
Technology Gaps
Reorganization of Science and Technology
The National Science Conference
Technical and Scientific Collaboration
Publications
2. An Historical Perspective
3. China's Objectives
4. Policies
Industrial Structures and Technological Needs
Walking on Two Legs
Self-reliance
Technology Acquisition
Open-door Scientific Research
The Intellectuals
Information and Publication
5. Research Organization and Allocation of Resources
Research and Development Structure
The Chinese Academy of Sciences
Research Resources
The Science and Technology Commissions
6. Education and Training
National Education Conference and National Education Program
Primary and Secondary Education
University and College Training
Requirements in Engineering and Natural Sciences
Key Schools and Educational Opportunities
Postgraduate Training
7. Basic and Applied Sciences
8. Mass Science
Agriculture
Seismology
Medicine
Scientific and Technical Exchange
9. Environmental Protection and Natural Resources
Organizational Structure
Social Organization and Mobilization
Useful Waste Products
Biological Pest Control
Problems
Energy
Mineral Resources
10. Electronics
Electronics versus Steel
Concentration of Research and Production
Levels in Manufacture and Prototype Development
The Electronics Conference
Telecommunications
Computers
Electronics and the Future
11. The Future
New Technical Revolutions
Issues of the Future
Appendix I. Selected Foreign Statistics on the People's Republic of China
Appendix II. China's Six Economic Regions
Appendix III. The State Council - Members and Agencies
Appendix IV. Research Institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Their Main Research Activities (June 1978)
Appendix V. Selected Scientific and Technical Journals
Bibliography
Index
