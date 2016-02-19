Technology and Science in the People's Republic of China: An Introduction tackles several areas of concerns in the technological development of China. The title covers China’s research structure, scientific resources, and technological priorities. The text first reviews contemporary China, and then proceeds to discussing Chinese history. Next, the selection talks about China’s objective and policies. The text also covers the Chinese research organizations, along with education and training. Chapter 7 tackles the basic and applied science in China, while Chapter 8 details mass science. The next chapter talks about China’s policy on environmental protection. The tenth chapter covers electronics, and the last chapter tackles the future of Chinese technology. The book will be of great use to readers who have an interest in Chinese technological progress.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

The Modernization Process

Foreign Trade

Self-reliance and Technology Transfer

Organizational Models

Goals and Resources

Science and Democracy

The Future

1. Today's Situation

Pace and Direction of Technological Change

Technology Gaps

Reorganization of Science and Technology

The National Science Conference

Technical and Scientific Collaboration

Publications

2. An Historical Perspective

3. China's Objectives

4. Policies

Industrial Structures and Technological Needs

Walking on Two Legs

Self-reliance

Technology Acquisition

Open-door Scientific Research

The Intellectuals

Information and Publication

5. Research Organization and Allocation of Resources

Research and Development Structure

The Chinese Academy of Sciences

Research Resources

The Science and Technology Commissions

6. Education and Training

National Education Conference and National Education Program

Primary and Secondary Education

University and College Training

Requirements in Engineering and Natural Sciences

Key Schools and Educational Opportunities

Postgraduate Training

7. Basic and Applied Sciences

8. Mass Science

Agriculture

Seismology

Medicine

Scientific and Technical Exchange

9. Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Organizational Structure

Social Organization and Mobilization

Useful Waste Products

Biological Pest Control

Problems

Energy

Mineral Resources

10. Electronics

Electronics versus Steel

Concentration of Research and Production

Levels in Manufacture and Prototype Development

The Electronics Conference

Telecommunications

Computers

Electronics and the Future

11. The Future

New Technical Revolutions

Issues of the Future

Appendix I. Selected Foreign Statistics on the People's Republic of China

Appendix II. China's Six Economic Regions

Appendix III. The State Council - Members and Agencies

Appendix IV. Research Institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Their Main Research Activities (June 1978)

Appendix V. Selected Scientific and Technical Journals

Bibliography

Index

