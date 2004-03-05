Technology and International Stability 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080442907, 9780080913728

Technology and International Stability 2003

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Kopacek Larry Stapleton
eBook ISBN: 9780080913728
Paperback ISBN: 9780080442907
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th March 2004
Page Count: 104
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
7600.00
6460.00
40.99
34.84
67.95
57.76
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A proceedings in the volume from the IFAC workshop Waterford, Republic of Ireland, 3-5 July 2003

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913728
Paperback ISBN:
9780080442907

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Peter Kopacek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria

Larry Stapleton Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.