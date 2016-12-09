Technologies for Biochemical Conversion of Biomass
1st Edition
Technologies for Biochemical Conversion of Biomass introduces biomass biochemical conversion technology, including the pretreatment platform, enzyme platform, cell refining platform, sugar platform, fermentation platform, and post-treatment platform. Readers will find a systematic treatment, not only of the basics of biomass biochemical conversion and the introduction of each strategy, but also of the current advances of research in this area.
Researchers will find the key problems in each technology platform for biomass biochemical conversion identified and solutions offered. This valuable reference book features new scientific research and the related industrial application of biomass biochemical conversion technology as the main content, and then systematically introduces the basic principles and applications of biomass biochemical conversion technology.
- Combines descriptions of these technologies to provide strategies and a platform for biochemical conversion in terms of basic knowledge, research advances, and key problems
- Summarizes models of biomass biochemical conversion for multiple products
- Presents products of biomass biochemical conversion from C1 to C10
Suitable for those in the field of biomass biochemical conversion including engineers, managers, technicians, as well as those who are interested in this field
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- 1.1. The Concept of Biomass
- 1.2. Biomass Conversion Methods
- 1.3. Role and Status of Biochemical Conversion Technologies of Biomass
- 1.4. Overview of Biochemical Conversion Platform of Biomass
- 1.5. Prospects of Biochemical Conversion of Biomass Industry
- Chapter 2: Pandect of Practice Unit and Process Engineering of Biomass Biochemical Conversion
- 2.1. Characteristics of Biomass Materials
- 2.2. Unit Operations of Biochemical Conversion Technologies of Biomass
- 2.3. Process Engineering of Biochemical Conversion of Biomass and its Integration
- Chapter 3: Pretreatment Strategies for Biochemical Conversion of Biomass
- 3.1. Biomass Recalcitrance for Biochemical Conversion
- 3.2. Biomass Pretreatment Platform of Biochemical Conversion—Overview
- 3.3. Pretreatment Mechanism and Application of Biomass Biochemical Conversion
- 3.4. Pretreatment Fractionation Technology for Biomass Biochemical Conversion
- 3.5. Features of Biomass Biochemical Fractionation Conversion Pretreatment Technology
- 3.6. Evaluation of Biomass Biochemical Fractionation Conversion Pretreatment Technology
- Chapter 4: Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Pretreated Biomass
- 4.1. Reviews on the Enzymes Participating in the Biomass Degradation Process
- 4.2. The Setup of Biomass Invertase Platform
- 4.3. Enzymes Conversion Platform for Biomass
- 4.4. Economic Analysis of Cellulase Production
- Chapter 5: Microbial Cell Refining for Biomass Conversion
- 5.1. Biorefinery
- 5.2. Cell Refining
- 5.3. Totipotent Cell Function: Artificial Cell
- 5.4. Intercellular Synergy
- 5.5. Construction of a Cell Refining Factory
- Chapter 6: Sugar Strategies for Biomass Biochemical Conversion
- 6.1. Totipotency of Glucose
- 6.2. The Preparation of Xylose
- 6.3. The Preparation of Glucose
- 6.4. Preparation of Xylose
- 6.5. Pathway Mechanisms of Inhibitor and Solutions
- 6.6. Economic Analysis of Sugar Platform Compounds in the Biochemical Conversion of Biomass
- Chapter 7: Microbial Fermentation Strategies for Biomass Conversion
- 7.1. Simultaneous Saccharification and Fermentation
- 7.2. Advantages of and Breakthrough in the Simultaneous Saccharification and Cofermentation Process
- 7.3. Consolidated Biomass Processing
- 7.4. Coculture Fermentation
- 7.5. Advantages of Solid-State Fermentation
- 7.6. Economic Analysis of the High-Solids Biomass Conversion Process
- Chapter 8: Posttreatment Strategies for Biomass Conversion
- 8.1. Principles of Posttreatment for Biomass Biochemical Transformation
- 8.2. Operation Units of Posttreatment for Biomass Biochemical Transformation
- 8.3. Integration of Posttreatments for Biomass Biochemical Transformation
- 8.4. Example of Posttreatment for Biochemical Product, 2,3-Butanediol
- 8.5. Technical and Economic Analysis of Posttreatment for Biomass Biochemical Transformation
- Chapter 9: Coproducts Generated from Biomass Conversion Processes
- 9.1. Characters of Raw Materials and the Necessity of the Polygeneration Mode
- 9.2. The Breakthrough of Key Polygeneration Bonding Techniques
- 9.3. Cleaner Production and Polygeneration
- 9.4. Eco-Industry and Polygeneration
- 9.5. Circular Economy and Polygeneration
- 9.6. Low Carbon Economy and Biological Products
- 9.7. The Economic Analysis of Polygeneration of Biomass Biochemical Transformation
- Index
No. of pages: 284
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 9th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025949
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128024171
Hongzhang Chen
Prof. Chen is the chief scientist of National Basic Research Program of China and the chief scientist of the Innovative Engineering Program ‘Biomass and Solid-state Fermentation’ which was supported by Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Lan Wang
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China