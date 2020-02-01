Technological Learning in the Transition to a Low-Carbon Energy System quantifies key trends and drivers of energy technologies deployed in the energy transition. It uses the experience curve tool to show how future cost reductions and cumulative deployment of these technologies may shape the future mix of the electricity, heat and transport sectors. The book explores experience curves in detail, including possible pitfalls and demonstrates how to quantify the ‘quality’ of experience curves. It discusses how this tool is currently implemented in models and addresses methodological challenges and solutions. It also explores new applications of the concept, such as the ex-ante assessment of environmental impacts of energy technologies. The book adopts experience curves for major energy technologies relevant to the energy transition. For each technology, current market trends, past cost reductions & underlying drivers, available experience curves, and future prospects are considered. Electricity, heat and transport sector models are explored in depth to show how the future deployment of these technologies, and their associated costs, determine whether ambitious decarbonisation climate targets can be reached - and at what costs. The book also addresses lessons and recommendations for policy makers, industry and academics, including key technologies requiring further policy support, and what scientific knowledge gaps remain for future research.