Technological Advances in Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323677806, 9780323677813

Technological Advances in Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Stein
eBook ISBN: 9780323677813
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323677806
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Description

Guest edited by Drs. Joel Stein and Leroy R. Lindsay, this issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Technological Advances in Rehabilitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez of the Campbell Clinic. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Functional Electrical Stimulation; Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation; Spinal Cord Stimulation for Motor Rehabilitation; Robotics for Limb Rehabilitation; Virtual Reality and Gaming; New Technologies in Prosthetics and Amputee Rehabilitation; Regenerative Medicine; Smart Homes and other Technology for Adaptive Living; Big Data and Rehabilitation; and Telemedicine in Rehabilitation.

Details

About the Authors

Joel Stein Author

