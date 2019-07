Technological Advances in Exotic Pet Practice, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 22-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Minh Huynh in collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Joerg Mayer, focuses on Technological Advances in Exotic Pet Practice. Topics covered in this issue include: Medical Applications for 3D Printing in Exotic Pet Medicine; Use of Bone Plates in Exotic Pet Medicine; Smartphone-based Devices for Medical Use in Exotic Pet Medicine; Technological Advances in Endoscopic Equipment and Endosurgery in Exotic Pet Medicine; Technological Advances in Surgical Equipment in Exotic Pet Medicine; Technological Advances in Diagnostic Imaging in Exotic Pet Medicine; Technological Advances in Exotic Pet Anesthesia; Advances in Exotic Pet Clinical Pathology; Technological Advances in Herpetology; Advances in Therapeutics and Delayed Drug Release; Permanent Implantable Devices in Exotic Pet Medicine; Technological Advances in Exotic Pet Wound Management; and Dissemination of Medical Information in Exotic Pet Practice.