Techno Security's Guide to Managing Risks for IT Managers, Auditors, and Investigators

“This book contains some of the most up-to-date information available anywhere on a wide variety of topics related to Techno Security. As you read the book, you will notice that the authors took the approach of identifying some of the risks, threats, and vulnerabilities and then discussing the countermeasures to address them. Some of the topics and thoughts discussed here are as new as tomorrow’s headlines, whereas others have been around for decades without being properly addressed. I hope you enjoy this book as much as we have enjoyed working with the various authors and friends during its development.” —Donald Withers, CEO and Cofounder of TheTrainingCo.

• Jack Wiles, on Social Engineering offers up a potpourri of tips, tricks, vulnerabilities, and lessons learned from 30-plus years of experience in the worlds of both physical and technical security.

• Russ Rogers on the Basics of Penetration Testing illustrates the standard methodology for penetration testing: information gathering, network enumeration, vulnerability identification, vulnerability exploitation, privilege escalation, expansion of reach, future access, and information compromise.

• Johnny Long on No Tech Hacking shows how to hack without touching a computer using tailgating, lock bumping, shoulder surfing, and dumpster diving.

• Phil Drake on Personal, Workforce, and Family Preparedness covers the basics of creating a plan for you and your family, identifying and obtaining the supplies you will need in an emergency.

• Kevin O’Shea on Seizure of Digital Information discusses collecting hardware and information from the scene.

• Amber Schroader on Cell Phone Forensics writes on new methods and guidelines for digital forensics.

• Dennis O’Brien on RFID: An Introduction, Security Issues, and Concerns discusses how this well-intended technology has been eroded and used for fringe implementations.

• Ron Green on Open Source Intelligence details how a good Open Source Intelligence program can help you create leverage in negotiations, enable smart decisions regarding the selection of goods and services, and help avoid pitfalls and hazards.

• Raymond Blackwood on Wireless Awareness: Increasing the Sophistication of Wireless Users maintains it is the technologist’s responsibility to educate, communicate, and support users despite their lack of interest in understanding how it works.

• Greg Kipper on What is Steganography? provides a solid understanding of the basics of steganography, what it can and can’t do, and arms you with the information you need to set your career path.

• Eric Cole on Insider Threat discusses why the insider threat is worse than the external threat and the effects of insider threats on a company.