Techniques of Scientific Computing (Part 2) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822789, 9780080953557

Techniques of Scientific Computing (Part 2), Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: P.G. Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780080953557
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444822789
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th April 1997
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
206.00
175.10
125.00
106.25
187.23
159.15
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This series of volumes aims to cover the major aspects of Numerical Analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one, two, or three, particular topics. Each article, is an in-depth survey, reflecting the most recent trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained. The handbook covers the basic methods of numerical analysis, under the following general headings: solution of equations in R n; finite difference methods; finite element methods; techniques of scientific computing; and optimization theory and systems science. It also covers the numerical solution of actual problems of contemporary interest in Applied Mathematics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080953557
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444822789

Reviews

"...the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers..." --Karmeshu and S Balasundaram, Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research, Vol. 59
"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy, Vol. 80
"...A clear and detailed overview of the concepts, methods and problems encountered using numerical path following." --Newsletter on Computational and Applied Mathematics, 1998
"...A valuable reference work for mathematician related to numeral analysis and scientific computing, but also physicists, engineers and information scientist working in the field of numerical analysis the Handbook can emphatically recommended." --Technische Mechanik, 1999
"...This series of volumes covers all the major aspects of numerical analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one to three particular topics. Each article, written by an expert, is an in-dept survey, reflecting the most recent trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained." --L'Enseignement Mathematique, vol. 45, 1999
"...in summary, this volume, with its strong mathematical flavour, should appeal to engineers, computer scientists, and numerical analysts. It is a valuable addition to the bookshelf of anyone who is working in scientific computing and computational mathematics." --Zhimin Zhang, Siam Review, Vol 40, No.3, 1998 

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

P.G. Ciarlet Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.