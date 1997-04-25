Techniques of Scientific Computing (Part 2), Volume 5
1st Edition
Description
This series of volumes aims to cover the major aspects of Numerical Analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one, two, or three, particular topics. Each article, is an in-depth survey, reflecting the most recent trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained. The handbook covers the basic methods of numerical analysis, under the following general headings: solution of equations in R n; finite difference methods; finite element methods; techniques of scientific computing; and optimization theory and systems science. It also covers the numerical solution of actual problems of contemporary interest in Applied Mathematics.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 25th April 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080953557
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444822789
"...the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers..." --Karmeshu and S Balasundaram, Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research, Vol. 59
"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy, Vol. 80
"...A clear and detailed overview of the concepts, methods and problems encountered using numerical path following." --Newsletter on Computational and Applied Mathematics, 1998
"...A valuable reference work for mathematician related to numeral analysis and scientific computing, but also physicists, engineers and information scientist working in the field of numerical analysis the Handbook can emphatically recommended." --Technische Mechanik, 1999
"...This series of volumes covers all the major aspects of numerical analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one to three particular topics. Each article, written by an expert, is an in-dept survey, reflecting the most recent trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained." --L'Enseignement Mathematique, vol. 45, 1999
"...in summary, this volume, with its strong mathematical flavour, should appeal to engineers, computer scientists, and numerical analysts. It is a valuable addition to the bookshelf of anyone who is working in scientific computing and computational mathematics." --Zhimin Zhang, Siam Review, Vol 40, No.3, 1998